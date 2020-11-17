Meet Strictly: It Takes Two host Zoe Ball's partner and children The TV star shares two children with Norman Cook

Zoe Ball is currently keeping Strictly Come Dancing fans updated on all the backstage gossip on Strictly: It Takes Two.

When she's not chatting to the contestants about their dancing routines and taking a sneak peek into the wardrobe department, Zoe loves to spend time at home with her two kids – especially after being separated from her son Woody during the start of the coronavirus pandemic!

Want to know more about her home life? Take a look at what we know...

Zoe Ball's ex-husband

The TV presenter was married to Norman Cook, also known as Fatboy Slim, from 1999 until 2016. After 18 years together and two children, the couple announced their separation in September 2016, but they have remained on incredibly good terms.

Zoe and Norman share two children together

"With great sadness we are announcing that we have separated," the pair confirmed at the time. "After many exciting adventures together over the last 18 years we have come to the end of our rainbow. We are still great friends and will continue to support each other and raise our beautiful children together, living next door but one. X Zoe & Norm."

Zoe Ball's children

Zoe and Norman share two children: Woody, 19, and Nelly, ten. They continue to celebrate family occasions together, such as their kids' birthdays.

Back in January 2020, Zoe shared some sweet snapshots of her daughter Nelly on her tenth birthday, including one taken with her father and another with her older brother.

Zoe and her ex-husband celebrated daughter Nelly's tenth birthday together

"Smashing birthday party shenanigans for our beautiful Nelly Noodle #ten #raveprincess #ravegirls," the doting mum said of her daughter, whose DJ skills has seen her land a spot on Camp Bestival's 2021 line-up.

The BBC Radio 2 host was clearly missing Woody at the start of the year after he embarked on an international trip with his girlfriend Amber. For their emotional reunion in May, Zoe wrote: "Reunited. He’s home. Been a beautiful day. #wilbur #amberforce #happymamalady #mybestboy thanks @amberfrancescaa for looking after my boy."

Luckily, she appears to be spending time with both of her kids during the UK's second coronavirus lockdown!

Zoe Ball's current partner

The BBC Radio 2 host and Michael Reed were first spotted together in 2017

Zoe and former construction firm boss Michael Reed were first spotted together in 2017 when photos obtained by the Daily Mail showed the pair walking arm-in-arm as they enjoyed an evening out in Soho.

Although it was reported they split after two years together in November 2019, they have spent plenty of time together in 2020 – Zoe even trusted Michael to help dye her hair during the first COVID-19 lockdown!

Zoe spent time with Michael during lockdown

In July, she shared a snap of her beau beaming his gleaming white smile while sat in a hire van. "My man in a van. Patience of a saint, strength of an ox. On the hottest day of the year. Happy weekend x @michaelreed99," she captioned the image.

Zoe and Michael met just months after Zoe's former boyfriend Billy Yates tragically took his own life. She had only been dating the cameraman, who struggled with depression, for a few months before his death.

Zoe Ball's parents

The TV star is close to her dad Johnny and stepmum Dianne

Zoe was born in Blackpool and she was just two years old when her parents Johnny and Julia Ball divorced. Her dad has since remarried and she remains close to both her dad and stepmum Dianne.

Making sure she celebrated Dianne's 70th birthday during lockdown, Zoe shared a series of family photos from over the years. She wrote: "Happy 70 years young to Woody and Nelly's beautiful Nanny Di, my fabulous glamorous Mumly @djohnnyball. We will more than make up for not being together today as soon as we can."

She continued: "Love you to the moon, twice round and back. (Dad can tell us how far that is and how long it might take) glad the sun is shining for you. Huge kisses all of your kids and grandkids, uncle Paul and Mitzi the chicken and Michael."

