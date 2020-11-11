Stacey Solomon forced to defend new photo of three sons sleeping The Loose Women star's three sons were exhausted

Stacey Solomon often keeps fans updated about her home life with partner Joe Swash and three children Leighton, Zach and Rex – even more so during the coronavirus lockdown! But she was forced to defend her latest photo of her sons after some fans shared negative comments.

The Loose Women star revealed the family-of-five enjoyed a late-night walk in the woods on Tuesday evening. Sharing a video of her kids bouncing through the trees, with Leighton even wearing a head torch, she explained, "they're so hyper."

However, their energy levels were clearly depleted following their evening activities, as all three children quickly fell asleep on Stacey and Joe's bed – and they didn't even have time to change into their pyjamas!

Despite the fact the trio were lying on top of the covers fully clothed, the doting mum didn't seem to be phased.

"And now it's time for cheese and crackers in bed. If you're wondering where me and Joe sleep I'll show you," Stacey captioned the photo, as she pointed out two small sections on either side where the pair could squeeze in. "This is actually the best case scenario for us, there's space on the ends," she continued.

Stacey's sons were exhausted after their late-night walk

Shortly after sharing the photo, the TV star posted a comment she had received from one of her followers which read: "You let them go to bed at 10pm fully clothed, in your bed? Not sure how healthy this can be for them and for you and Joe to sleep among it all."

The Loose Women star responded after fans commented on her photo

Quick to defend her family, Stacey simply responded: "I thought I'd end the day the way it started," before posting a quote from Eleanor Roosevelt that stated: "No one can make you feel inferior without your consent."

The 31-year-old added: "Don't give your consent. Do what works for you UNAPOLOGETICALLY, always X."

