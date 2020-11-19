Rochelle Humes' daughter Valentina looks just like Blake in unseen photo They are both adorable!

Rochelle Humes appeared to have shocked herself on Thursday when she realised her son Blake looks just like his older sister Valentina.

The This Morning star took a trip down memory lane and cooed over an adorable baby photo of her daughter, three.

But the resemblance between Blake and a then-baby Valentina was almost too much for Rochelle to handle.

Sharing the gorgeous snap of Valentina wrapped up in a blanket on her Instagram Story, the mum-of-three wrote: "This is Valle… Wow her and Blake really are twins."

Rochelle and her husband Marvin welcomed their first son in October, and earlier this month the proud mum marked his one month birthday by sharing a heart-melting series of photos of the newborn.

How cute was baby Valentina?

"Our happy lil burrito is 4 weeks today...4 WHOLE weeks of loving you baby boy," Rochelle wrote alongside the sweet snaps.

In one, Blake could be seen wrapped up tightly in a white blanket covered in milk bottles, and in another, he donned a Yeezus onesie. But our favourite of all has to be the picture doting mum Rochelle posted of the tot wearing a miniature flat cap!

Blake certainly looks like his big sister

Rochelle and Marvin welcomed little Blake on Friday 9 October, revealing the joyous news on Instagram. "Blake Hampton Humes. On Friday morning at 8.44am our boy arrived to flip the switch on 2020.

Blake looks adorable!

"I didn't think I'd ever fall in love with another man but this guy has stolen my whole heart and we've been in a love bubble ever since..." Rochelle wrote at the time.

Marvin echoed his wife's sentiment, writing: "My son! My son!!! Feels so weird but amazing saying that. Blake Hampton Humes was born on Friday weighing 8 pounds 2 ounces. Rochelle is a superwoman..family complete."

