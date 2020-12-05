Giovanna Fletcher's son's reaction to her winning I'm a Celebrity will melt your heart The author was crowned Queen of the Castle

Giovanna Fletcher's husband – McFly star Tom Fletcher – watched the live finale of I'm a Celebrity unfold from the comfort of his living room alongside the three young sons they share on Friday night, sharing a series of videos on social media.

MORE: 'Queen of the Castle' Giovanna Fletcher crowned winner of I'm a Celebrity 2020

As Ant and Dec announced the winner, Buzz, who could be seen wearing a red T-shirt as he cuddled up to his dad, stared intently at the TV as Dec could be heard saying: "The winner of I'm a Celebrity 2020, and the first ever Queen of the Castle…"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Giovanna Fletcher shocks fellow campmates with first kiss story

It was at that moment that the penny dropped, with Tom putting his arm in the air and saying: "She did it!" and Buzz – who had his hand over his face – adorably exclaimed: "Mummy! Mummy won!"

RELATED: Tom Fletcher reveals surprise wedding vow renewal plans for wife Giovanna

The sweet moment unfolded on Instagram

RELATED: Giovanna Fletcher's youngest son has adorable way of keeping her close

Giovanna was crowned Queen of the Jungle, while Jordan North was announced as the runner-up, and Vernon Kay finished in third place.

The mother-of-three, who took part in a hideous eating challenge in her final trial, said that she had wanted to take part in the competition to represent all mums out there.

Giovanna is the first Queen of the Castle!

Her maternal side certainly came through, as she admitted: "It's a natural thing and where I've always felt being the mumsy one is a negative thing, it really isn't."

As the first Queen of the Castle, Giovanna told presenters Ant and Dec: "I can't believe it! People have actually picked up their phones and voted. It's been the most amazing experience... ask me in a week how I feel!"

Giovanna was then crowned by her fellow co-star Vernon, while the rest of the campmates watched via video link.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.