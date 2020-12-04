'Queen of the Castle' Giovanna Fletcher crowned winner of I'm a Celebrity 2020

The I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! finale took place on Friday night, when Giovanna Fletcher was crowned the very first Queen of the Castle. Jordan North was announced as the runner-up, while Vernon Kay finished in third place.

WATCH: Tess Daly is emotional as Vernon makes it to the final

In first place...

This year's winner of I'm a Celebrity is... Giovanna!

The mother-of-three, who took part in a hideous eating challenge in her final trial, said that she had wanted to take part in the competition to represent all mums out there. Her maternal side certainly came through, as she admitted: "It's a natural thing and where I've always felt being the mumsy one is a negative thing, it really isn't."

As the first Queen of the Castle, Giovanna told presenters Ant and Dec: "I can't believe it! People have actually picked up their phones and voted. It's been the most amazing experience... ask me in a week how I feel!"

Giovanna was then crowned by her fellow co-star Vernon, while the rest of the campmates watched via video link.

Giovanna took part in an eating challenge in her final task

In second place...

Jordan was announced as the runner-up to Giovanna, telling his friend: "I feel absolutely fantastic. I couldn't have lost to anybody better, couldn't have been runner-up to anyone better. You totally deserve this and she's the most genuine, kindest person I've ever met. You deserve this and congratulations."

The radio presenter revealed that he had almost talked himself out of joining the show, but is so happy he's made some "really special bonds" with his fellow contestants. "There's not one of them who I wouldn't go out for a drink with," he said.

Jordan faced some terrifying snakes in his final trial

In third place...

After taking part in a gruelling challenge where he was covered in critters, Vernon was announced in third place in this year's I'm a Celebrity. Admitting he was "surprised" to make it to the final three, Vernon said his 21 days in the Welsh castle had been "awesome".

"It was everything and more," Vernon said, when asked by Ant and Dec if the I'm a Celebrity experience was what he expected, adding that he would recommend the experience to everybody.

The dad-of-two also said he felt he'd made his wife Tess and two daughters proud, replying to Ant and Dec: "I do, I feel third place for me is more than my expectations."

When pressed about who he wanted to win out of Giovanna and Jordan, Vernon said: "They both played real, significant individual roles... For the journey and for what he was and what he is now, Jordan."

Vernon was covered in bugs in his last trial

A closer look at the final three contestants

Vernon took part in the show thanks to his daughters, Phoebe and Amber, and admitted that he knew he was going to cry before taking part in the show. He told ITV: "One hundred per cent I will cry. My favourite movie is Forrest Gump. I have seen it at least 100 times and I cry every time I watch it." Well, he certainly wasn't wrong!

Speaking about his daughters, he said: "They are so excited. Every time I talk about it, I get a double fist pump from them and they are thrilled to be involved."

Vernon with wife Tess Daly

Jordan got off to a rocky start on the show after being so terrified by the abseiling task that he threw up on the side of the cliff. Since then, we have found out his number one happy place - Turf Moor - as he grew in confidence taking part in the trials.

Jordan certainly had a rough time at first

Speaking about how he planned to be on the show, he said: "I will be the chief cleaner. A tidy camp is a happy camp. I do love my food though and I just think it is easier to go in cold turkey! If I start worrying, I am going to start overthinking it and so I have been eating loads beforehand – a bit like an animal does before it hibernates!"

Last but not least we have Giovanna! The mum-of-three went into the Welsh Castle, calling the offer a "no-brainer" as she was such a big fan of the show, and she has been fantastic! Several celebs who have left the series said they wanted Gi to be Queen of the Castle.

Gi was announced as the first Queen of the Castle

Chatting about potentially winning before she was announced the Queen, she said: "Being Queen would be an absolute joy. But I haven't thought that far ahead. Just doing the show is incredible because I am such a massive fan."

