The adorable way that Giovanna and Tom Fletcher spend Mother's Day- details below… Too cute…

With Mother's Day fast approaching, sometimes it can be overwhelming to know how to celebrate, but it seems that Giovanna Fletcher has the perfect idea for how to spend the day. The successful author explained exclusively to HELLO! that she felt extremely lucky to be able to celebrate Mother's Day this year with her three healthy children. The podcast host explained that during the pregnancy for her third child she "felt [she] was maybe pushing [her] luck to expect third healthy one." She added: "I am so thrilled to have three boys and Max is a very happy baby as well!"

READ MORE: Giovanna Fletcher's incredible way of getting her children to eat their vegetables

The couple announced the birth of their third child in August 2018

The wife of Tom Fletcher understands that having healthy children is something worth celebrating so it is no surprise that the 34-year-old makes sure every Mother's Day is special by getting as many of the family round to enjoy the occasion as possible. The mother-of-three stated: "It's just about us all being together, that's the most important part of the day." Giovanna added that the special day was about getting "as many mums together as possible… and go for dinner or have just like a nice, stand up picnic round here, sort of thing. Where everyone brings something in and nibbles. So, we just try and get as many of us together as possible and Tom's grandparents as well".

READ MORE: Ruth Langsford reveals the shocking thing Eamonn did while she was on Strictly

The couple got engaged in 2011

It seems that it is not just the guest list that Giovanna has thought about, as the mother-of-three has picked her favourite Amazon Handmade gifts for her and all the mothers out there. Giovanna explains that her wish list includes a personalised apron and makeup bag but admits that her all-time favourite gift is an A3 poster of an Alpaca. When speaking about the colourful nursery print, the author explained: "she's loaded with personality and she just makes me smile...I keep calling her a she, but she could easily be a boy!"

Giovanna and Tom welcomed baby Max in August, announcing the news on Instagram. At the time, she wrote: "Max Mario Fletcher was born yesterday afternoon. We have THREE sons! Totally in love with the little dude. We are all totally in love with him and can't wait to take him home to meet his brothers." Since the birth of her third son, Giovanna has been open about her struggle with baby blues, explaining on Instagram "I've not been feeling myself the last couple of weeks, which is pretty tough to admit."

With the 31 March looming, Giovanna has teamed up with Amazon Handmade to pick some fantastic gifts that she believes are perfect for Mother's Day. Find her favourite gift ideas here: www.amazon.co.uk/shop/mrsgifletcher