Giovanna Fletcher shares struggle with baby blues in brave post

Giovanna Fletcher has admitted that she has been "not feeling herself" in the weeks since giving birth to her third son, Max, and posted a candid Instagram snap explaining what she has been going through, and how important it is to talk about your feelings to others. Posting a photo of her beautiful baby son wearing a pair of dinosaur dungarees with 'Happy' printed on the front, she captioned the post: "I've not been feeling myself the last couple of weeks, which is pretty tough to admit. I've tried to say it out loud a couple of times and then totally dismissed it and brushed it under the carpet. I have found myself saying, 'I'm not feeling myself, but it's fine. I'm fine.' Hmm... I'm fine but sometimes I don't want to get out of bed in the morning. I don't want to get dressed. I don't want to see people. I don't want to do anything. I'm fine but I've been crying for no reason and occasionally can't seem to stop."

Giovanna shared a snap of her baby son, Max

She continued: "I'm not feeling myself right now but I've just had a baby and my hormones are all over the shop and playing havoc with my emotions. I'm not feeling myself right now but I've just welcomed my third baby into the world and am so incredibly lucky. I'm not feeling myself right now but people are asking things of me and I don't want to let them down. I want to deliver and be the productive, proactive and positive person I usually am. I'm not feeling myself right now BUT thankfully I have a great bunch of people around me who are giving me lots of support and making sure I'm kinder to myself. We must be kinder to ourselves! And we must talk."

The author's followers were quick to offer their support, with one person writing: "Spot on how I feel right now after having my second baby. And also very blessed to have so much support. Well done lady for your honest words," while another added: "Thank you. This is what I needed to read this morning to know that the ups and downs I’m feeling, one week after giving birth, are normal and I'm not alone in it." Giovanna and her husband, McFly's Tom Fletcher, welcomed baby Max in August and shared a beautiful picture on him on Instagram, writing: "Max Mario Fletcher was born yesterday afternoon. We have THREE sons! Totally in love with the little dude. We are all totally in love with him and can't wait to take him home to meet his brothers."

