Gigi Hadid shares never-before-seen baby bump photos taken moments before giving birth The model became a first-time mum in September

Gigi Hadid was clearly feeling nostalgic on Monday evening as she looked back on her last few days of pregnancy. The model and her boyfriend Zayn Malik became first-time parents in September when they welcomed a little girl, whose name is yet to be revealed.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Gigi shared a series of snaps showing off her blossoming bump whilst preparing the baby room. One picture saw her wearing an all-black maternity jumpsuit as she posed in front of the mirror. "The night before I went into labour," she wrote.

WATCH: Gigi Hadid returns to work after giving birth to baby daughter

Giving fans a glimpse inside the room, decked out in chic furniture and filled with cuddly toys and children's books, she added: "Decorating & spending time in her nursery really helped me feel prepared when I would get too in my head ;)." She also clarified that the photo was taken "about a week before" her tiny tot arrived into the world.

Gigi, 25, and her beau Zayn, 27, announced their baby daughter's arrival on 24 September by sharing gorgeous black-and-white photos of their newborn's hand.

Gigi shared this snap of her baby bump

"Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love," said Gigi.

Meanwhile, the proud dad gushed: "Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try to put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x."

The model gave fans a glimpse inside the baby's room

Since the arrival, Gigi has expressed her thanks for all the warm wishes the couple have received and has also offered little snippets into their new lives together with several heartwarming photographs.

