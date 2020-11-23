Gigi Hadid shares brand new photos of her baby girl The model also posted pictures of her quirky Christmas decorations

Gigi Hadid has shared some beautiful new snapshots of her baby girl. The 25-year-old model gave a candid glimpse of motherhood as she posed with her two-month-old daughter – and revealed that Christmas has come early for her little "bestie".

She wrote: "A whole new kind of busy & tired but she's da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early!"

One image sees Gigi cradling her tiny girl in a pink leopard pink sling as she stands outside, dressed down in a bright blue tracksuit, oversized cardigan and a beanie. A second black-and-white photo shows her bending down to kiss her daughter’s head.

The post also included snapshots taken inside the home she shares with partner Zayn Malik, as Gigi showed off her Christmas decorations. One shows the couple's cosy living room, complete with stockings on the mantelpiece, fairy lights at the window and a large Christmas tree in the corner.

Gigi later shared a close-up photo of her quirky tree decorations, including a margarita glass, a burger, and a Game Boy.

Gigi and her Zayn announced their baby daughter's arrival on 24 September by sharing gorgeous black-and-white photos of their newborn's hand. "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love," wrote Gigi.

Since then, the model has taken the time to put her feelings into words by sharing a picture of a handwritten note to thank her fans for their well-wishes. "I just want to put out there... while I have the time, that when I do Thank You's on here, I think of the so many generous gifts we have received that haven't gotten a public 'thanks,'" she wrote.

"I am overwhelmed with how many beautiful things this little one has already been spoiled with by people I love - and I will slowly probably share them. BUT thank you cards are on their way - if I have not posted about something, it is not from a lack of gratitude. Just a new mom trying to get it all sorted while she naps!

"SO MUCH LOVE. SO MUCH GRATITUDE. WE ARE BLESSED. IF YOU HAVE SENT SOMETHING, EVEN A MESSAGE, THANK YOU. I LOVE YOU X G."

This is the first child for Gigi and the former One Direction singer, 27. They confirmed their pregnancy news back in April after weeks of speculation. The stars first started dating after Zayn approached Gigi at a Victoria's Secret after-show party in New York in November 2015.

