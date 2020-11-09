Gigi Hadid releases gorgeous new selfie with baby daughter - and we love it! The model welcomed a little girl in September

Since becoming a mother, Gigi Hadid has only shared a handful of glimpses into her new home life. And on Sunday, the 25-year-old treated her fans to the most precious selfie with her newborn baby.

In the photo, shared on Instagram Stories, the doting mum appeared fresh-faced whilst resting her little girl on her shoulder. "She burps sunshine," she remarked.

MORE: Gigi Hadid drools over Zayn Malik's new behind-the-scenes picture

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Gigi Hadid's mouthwatering date night meal

Gigi and her beau Zayn Malik announced their baby daughter's arrival on 24 September by sharing gorgeous black-and-white photos of their newborn's hand. "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love," wrote Gigi.

MORE: Everything to know about Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's baby girl

READ: Gigi Hadid reveals adorable name necklace after welcoming baby daughter

Since then, the model has taken the time to put her feelings into words by sharing a picture of a handwritten note to thank her fans for their well-wishes. "I just want to put out there... while I have the time, that when I do Thank You's on here, I think of the so many generous gifts we have received that haven't gotten a public 'thanks,'" she wrote.

"I am overwhelmed with how many beautiful things this little one has already been spoiled with by people I love - and I will slowly probably share them. BUT thank you cards are on their way - if I have not posted about something, it is not from a lack of gratitude. Just a new mom trying to get it all sorted while she naps!

Gigi shared this cute selfie with her little girl

"SO MUCH LOVE. SO MUCH GRATITUDE. WE ARE BLESSED. IF YOU HAVE SENT SOMETHING, EVEN A MESSAGE, THANK YOU. I LOVE YOU X G."

MORE: 14 best Thanksgiving hostess gift ideas we'd totally gift Meghan Markle

This is the first child for Gigi and the former One Direction singer, 27. They confirmed their pregnancy news back in April after weeks of speculation. The stars first started dating after Zayn approached Gigi at a Victoria's Secret after-show party in New York in November 2015.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.