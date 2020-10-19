Gigi Hadid's mum shares brand new photo of her baby girl! Gigi welcomed her daughter with Zayn Malik in September

Gigi Hadid's mum, Yolanda Hadid, couldn't be happier about becoming a first-time grandmother. The 56-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday with a brand new photo of her granddaughter – Gigi and partner Zayn Malik's first baby together.

"My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl, she is an angel sent to us from above...," Yolanda wrote alongside a photo showing the baby girl holding on to her fingers. "Thank you Mommy & Daddy for making me an Oma, I love every minute of it."

Model Gigi, 25, was among the first to comment on the post, sweetly writing: "Best Oma!!!" along with a love heart emoji.

Proud new dad Zayn, 27, confirmed last month that he and his model girlfriend had welcomed a daughter.

"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," he wrote on Instagram on 23 September.

Yolanda Hadid shared a sweet snapshot of her granddaughter

"To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."

New mum Gigi also celebrated her baby's arrival on social media. She showed a photo showing the newborn's tiny hand gently wrapped around one of Zayn's fingers, writing: "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love."

Gigi and Zayn welcomed their daughter in September

The couple are yet to share a full photo of their daughter, nor have they revealed her name.

According to E!, Gigi is keen to raise her child away from the public eye, which might mean that the couple choose to shield her face from any photos they do share online – a practice many other famous people follow, including Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Miranda Kerr and Jennifer Garner.

