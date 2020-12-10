6 essential tips to keep your baby warm this winter Advice on keeping baby cosy indoors and out

Now the chilly winter weather has arrived, parents will want to ensure their babies are wrapped up nice and warm.

However, it can be really tricky working out if your baby is the right temperature seeing as they can't talk to you yet! There are signs which can tell you if your little one is too hot or too cold though, which we detail below.

Read on for information on how to keep your baby warm this winter, both in the day and at night-time, what to dress them in and how to set the ideal room temperature for your baby.

What should my baby wear outside in winter?

Just like us, babies feel the cold too. The National Childbirth Trust's website has a helpful tip to remember: "A good rule of thumb is to give your baby one extra layer of clothing than what you’re wearing. For example, if you’re in a t-shirt and jumper, dress them in a vest, sleepsuit and cardigan or jumper."

Make sure baby is wrapped up for cold weather

In winter, an all-in-one snowsuit is perfect for babies outdoors, as well as a hat and mittens. Babies lose a lot of heat through their head so hats are important in the cold. You can wrap a blanket over their snowsuit if the day is especially cold.

Always remember to remove extra clothing such as coats, snowsuits, hats and mittens when you take your baby inside, or in a warm car or on public transport to avoid them overheating.

What should my baby's room temperature be?

The NHS advises a baby's room temperature to be about 18C (65F) which is a comfortable night temperature. The website states that babies do not need hot rooms. You can buy a room thermometer to monitor the temperature in your baby's room.

Dress your baby for the temperature of his or her room

What bedding should my baby have in winter?

Overheating can increase the risk of SIDS so be sure not to use too much bedding for your baby.

The NHS recommends using a baby-sleeping bag (check the guide on the sleeping bag for the appropriate tog for a specific room temperature). Alternatively use layers of lightweight blankets and remember that a folded blanket counts as two blankets.

"Babies should never sleep with a hot water bottle or electric blanket, next to a radiator, heater or fire, or in direct sunshine," says the site.

How cold is too cold for a baby?

The Lullaby Trust advises that a room temperature range of 16-20C is ideal for a baby sleeping at night, so it follows that below 16C is getting on the chilly side.

They say: "If you do feel your home is too cold and you want to leave the heating on all night, make sure it is set at a low temperature, and certainly no higher than 20⁰C."

A baby sleeping bag like Grobag is a great alternative to blankets

How can I tell if my baby is too hot or too cold?

The simplest way to check how warm your baby is, is to feel the skin on their tummy or back of their neck.

The NHS advises that your baby is too hot if they are sweating or their tummy feels hot to touch. In this case, take off some bedding. Likewise, if their skin feels cold, add a layer.

A baby's hands and feet will normally feel cool so don't worry if this is the case.

What should my baby wear to bed?

Baby sleeping bags come with a guide as to what a baby should wear to bed depending on the tog of the bag and temperature of the room.

On the Grobag website, you can work out the ideal baby sleep outfit for their sleeping bags by inputting details of their weight, age and room temperature.

Clothing items range from a short-sleeved vest for a hot room to a long-sleeved bodysuit, babygrow and socks to a cold room. Always check the clothing guide on your specific make of baby sleeping bag.

If you are using blankets, again find out the temperature of baby's room and dress them accordingly. Feel their stomach or back to check if they are too hot or cold.

The NHS says that babies lose excess heat through their heads, so make sure their heads aren't covered by bedding or a hat while asleep indoors.