Gigi Hadid's baby name theory quashed after Taylor Swift clues Gigi and Zayn's fans will have to keep on guessing!

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have remained tight-lipped about their daughter's name since her birth in September. However, there has been lots of speculation about what their baby girl may be called – the latest of which stems from Gigi's friend Taylor Swift's new album.

MORE: Gigi Hadid reveals adorable name necklace after welcoming baby daughter

The Shake It Off hitmaker had fans convinced she had leaked Gigi's daughter's secret moniker, Dorothea, in her album, Evermore. It all began when Gigi shared a throwback photo of her pregnancy bump on Instagram with the caption: "August, waiting for our girl."

August is track number eight on Taylor's recent album, Folklore, so fans made the connection that track eight on Evermore is Dorothea.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gigi Hadid reveals incredible name necklace

Despite many believing they had cracked the code – especially since Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's youngest daughter's name, Betty, was mentioned in Folklore – her followers will be disappointed to hear the rumours are untrue, according to TMZ.

RELATED: Gigi Hadid's sad news as she misses out on special family moment

One Twitter user wrote: "Gigi Hadid wrote in one of her posts August and it's track 8 in Folklore & track 8 in Evermore is Dorothea so Gigi’s baby name is Dorothea." A second joked: "Watching my friend's husband's Evermore reaction and when Dorothea started he was like 'watch that be Gigi Hadid's baby's name.'"

Taylor Swift's album Everlane includes a track called Dorothea, which fans thought was a nod to Gigi's baby name

However, another wrote, "Gigi Hadid did not name her baby Dorothea, please stop with this slander." A fourth clarified on the Instagram photo at the centre of the speculation, "I think she is saying these pics were taken in August when they were waiting for their new born baby to be born (for anyone confused)."

Well, at least fans are slowly narrowing down which monikers Gigi and Zayn didn't choose!

To mark their baby's first Halloween, the 25-year-old model shared a family photo with her daughter, much to the delight of fans. Their little girl was pictured in Zayn's arms as Gigi proudly looked on.

Meanwhile, the doting mum has also shared glimpses inside her daughter's nursery, which includes a gift from artist Austyn.

The proud mum shared a photo of a beautiful painting hanging next to a handmade baby mobile inside her baby's colourful room, and wrote: "From her aunty @austyn."

READ: Gigi Hadid shares never-before-seen baby bump photos taken moments before giving birth