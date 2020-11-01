Gigi Hadid finally shares first photo of baby daughter following her arrival The 25-year-old model welcomed her first baby in September

Gigi HadId has been keeping her baby daughter out of the spotlight since her arrival in September, but delighted fans on Sunday after sharing the first photo of her on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the 25-year-old shared a sweet family portrait of herself and Zayn Malik dressed up for Halloween, while cradling their newborn.

The picture was accompanied by the caption: "My first Halloween."

Gigi and Zayn are wanting to raise their daughter out of the spotlight, and so her face was covered in the picture, a practice many other celebrities follow, including Miranda Kerr, Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Garner.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik with their baby daughter

The celebrity couple are yet to announce their daughter's name, although fans have nicknamed their daughter 'Zigi'.

While this was the first full shot of Gigi and Zayn's baby, she has appeared in a number of candid snapshots, including a black-and-white picture of her tiny hands when she was first born.

The baby also featured in a photo posted by her grandmother, Yolanda Hadid, who shared a sweet picture of her granddaughter clutching her hands.

Gigi and Zayn's baby was born in September

In the caption, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote: "My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl she is an angel sent to us from above.....

The new mum recently shared the first photo of herself following her daughter's arrival

"Thank you Mommy & Daddy for making me a Oma, I love every minute of it."

Gigi and Zayn are currently staying at the model's home in Pennsylvania, where they can enjoy complete privacy.

However, Gigi also has a beautiful apartment in New York, and will no doubt spend a lot of time there too.

The star recently shared a glimpse inside her baby's colourful nursery, revealing that there is a handmade baby mobile and a beautiful canvas by artist Austyn, who gifted it to Gigi following her baby's arrival.

A glimpse inside Gigi and Zayn's daughter's nursery

Gigi and Zayn have also received plenty of cute outfits for their daughter from their famous friends, and the model recently penned a letter on Instagram thanking everyone for them.

