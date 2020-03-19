Laura Whitmore has found one advantage to staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic – her boyfriend, Iain Stirling, now has the time to catch up on some leftover DIY jobs! The Love Island presenter took to Instagram this week to share a short clip of Iain screwing on some door handles in the couple's north London house. Iain can be heard singing the word 'Isolation' to himself as he gets to work, with Laura remarking: "It is good for me because it means I get things done around the house", to which Iain laughs.

VIDEO: Laura Whitmore reveals a surprising upside to self-isolation

But it's not been all work and no play for the couple. In celebration of St Patrick's Day on 17 March, the couple filmed a hilarious dance routine for their followers - with a twist! "Happy St Patrick's Day! We had a lot of time on our hands today," Dublin-born Laura, 34, joked in the caption.

WATCH: Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling perform hilarious St Patrick's Day dance routine during self-isolation

Laura and 32-year-old Iain started dating in July 2017, having reportedly been introduced by mutual friend Ore Oduba, who appeared on the 14th series of Strictly Come Dancing with Laura in 2016; Ore went on to win the series with partner Joanne Clifton, with Laura and Giovanni Pernice finishing in ninth place.

She later opened up about the start of their romance during an appearance on the In The Duffle Bag podcast. "When we first met [Iain] didn't even hit on me, he was too nervous to hit on me! I think he was intimidated by me," she confided. "I remember Iain was too scared to ask me out, so in the end I had to ask him out. He used to send me random messages, DM me and ask me about my dog. It took nine months but we go there, I was like, 'Let's just go for a drink,' I think I had to make the moves on him."