Rachel Riley has taken to Instagram with a gorgeous new festive photo of her daughter, Maven. The Countdown star, who shares her baby girl with former Strictly star Pasha Kovalev, posted a snapshot showing Maven behind a personalised glass Christmas tree decoration, and wearing a sweet Christmas jumper.

She wrote: "Thanks to our lovely sound department girls, young mums Andrea and Heather for making this cute little bauble from their new business startup @themontonmama. Mave's gonna have loads of fun endlessly pulling this off the tree! Thanks girls!" [sic]

Fans were quick to react to the photo. "Gorgeous baby!" one fan commented, with a second writing: "Beautiful little girl!" A third told the star: "Your little Mave's such a gorgeous little love! Xxx."

It's an exciting month for Rachel and Pasha; on 15 December, little Maven will turn one! Her proud dad was recently asked on Lorraine how he felt about the landmark birthday, and he told his host: "I don't find it scary at all.

Rachel shared a beautiful new Christmas photo of little Maven

"I find it absolutely fantastic, I never knew what to expect. Being in this situation being a father, it's the best thing that could ever possibly happen to me. I am loving it."

Both Rachel, 34, and Pasha, 40, became first-time parents in December last year. Announcing the news of Maven's birth, Rachel told fans: "2 weeks after we were expecting her this little one finally made an appearance. Miss Maven (one who understands) Aria (lioness) Riley Kovaleva arrived on Sunday morning weighing in at 7lbs 4."

Maven will celebrate her first birthday on 15 December

She continued: "After keeping us waiting she came so fast we didn't get to hospital & was born in our bathroom with our amazing doula & wonderful St Mary’s midwives rushing over to be with us just in time. She's absolutely perfect & Pasha & I are in newborn bliss. Couldn't be more in love."

