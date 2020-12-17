Stacey Solomon often shares sweet family photos that show herself, her partner Joe Swash and her three kids thoroughly enjoying spending quality time together.

But the Loose Women star was forced to defend recent snaps of her youngest son Rex after fans suggested she was only showing the positive side of parenting.

Next to a photo of her one-year-old grinning as he played with toys in the bath, Stacey shared a screenshot of one fan's message that read: "You always upload videos of your con Rex smiling and laughing! Why do you never show the reality of what it's really like having a toddler?"

She explained that Rex is a naturally happy child and rarely cries – how sweet!

"He's just a smiley boy. It's just who he is. We've done nothing special. We haven't sent him to smiley classes or anything. The thing is he rarely cries, and when he does, the last thing I'm going to do is get my phone out and take a picture or video.

The Loose Women star said Rex rarely cries

"But genuinely, when I look at him or talk to him or do anything if I'm honest he just cracks up laughing. And we love him for it and are extremely grateful. He has an enthusiasm for life that we can't get enough of and we can't take the credit, he was born like it."

Stacey went on to point out that every child is different and that Rex's happy temperament isn't necessarily the same as her elder two sons Zach and Leighton.

Stacey often shares smiley photos of her three sons

"But just a little note to say...indirectly shaming a parent in any way is just the worst. Making them wonder if them or their child is 'normal' is just cruel. EVERY child is different and I have 3 NONE the same. So they are who they are and all parents are just doing their absolute best to love them unconditionally and that is ALL," Stacey continued.

On the next slide of her Instagram Stories, the doting mum-of-three shared some examples of Rex's cheeky nature, stating he "pulls the cupboards apart, climbs on EVERYTHING" and "has no fear."

The 31-year-old told fellow parents not to worry about comparing themselves to others. She said, "You do you and don't worry if it's the opposite of what someone thinks is 'right' or 'normal' or what 'everyone else is doing'. It's just you and that's perfect."

