Rachel Riley shares sweet new photo of her baby girl in the most stylish jacket! The Countdown star shares her daughter with Strictly's Pasha Kovalev

Rachel Riley's baby girl might not have had her first birthday yet, but she already has an enviable wardrobe! This week, Countdown star Rachel took to Instagram with some brand new snapshots of little Maven to showcase a special, personalised denim jacket.

MORE: Rachel Riley's daily diet: What the Countdown star eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

Rachel, 34, shared two photos showing her holding her daughter in her arms, while feeding her a strawberry. In one, the back of Maven's coat is clearly visible, complete with her name and a pink and white flower embroidered on.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rachel Riley's baby daughter gets the giggles with dad Pasha Kovalev

In the second photo, Maven can be seen looking back at the camera, clutching one of her mum's makeup brushes in her hand.

MORE: Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev share stunning family portraits with baby Maven

"Little thank you to the small mum run business @percyandnell for Mave's lovely little jacket," Rachel wrote. "She's had loads of compliments already, thanks for her gift, we love it."

Rachel showed off little Maven's new jacket on Instagram

Rachel shares her little girl with former Strictly star, Pasha Kovalev. Fans were quick to point out the similarities between father and daughter, with one commenting, "Spitting image of her daddy!"

The couple are no doubt counting down the days until Maven's first birthday on 15 December. Pasha, 40, was recently asked how he felt about the landmark celebration during an appearance on Lorraine.

MORE: Lily Allen, Rachel Riley, Sophie Turner and 9 more celebrities who married in Las Vegas

"I don't find it scary at all," he admitted. "I find it absolutely fantastic. I never knew what to expect. Being in this situation, being a father, it's the best thing that could ever possibly happen to me. I am loving it."

Rachel and Pasha are gearing up for their daughter's first birthday

Rachel announced the news of her daughter's birth on Instagram, telling her fans: "2 weeks after we were expecting her this little one finally made an appearance. Miss Maven (one who understands) Aria (lioness) Riley Kovaleva arrived on Sunday morning weighing in at 7lbs 4."

She continued: "After keeping us waiting she came so fast we didn't get to hospital & was born in our bathroom with our amazing doula & wonderful St Mary’s midwives rushing over to be with us just in time," the new mum added. "She's absolutely perfect & Pasha & I are in newborn bliss. Couldn't be more in love."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.