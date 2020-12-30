Rochelle Humes shares photo of moment her daughters first met their baby brother The famous mum took to Instagram

Rochelle Humes has taken part in the latest celebrity social media trend, sharing photos from the exact timeframe that her Instagram followers ask to see a snap from.

MORE: Eamonn Holmes melts fans' hearts with touching post about love

On Tuesday, one fan asked the This Morning star for a picture that captured the moment "the girls met Blake", and the famous mum did not disappoint!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rochelle Humes is making a big home change

Posting a black-and-white image of her two daughters, Alaia, seven, and Valentina, three, standing in front of a huge welcome home sign as they cradled their little brother, Rochelle shared one of her most intimate family moments with her fans.

RELATED: Rochelle Humes ultra modern nursery transformation for baby Blake is incredible

Rochelle shared the photo on Instagram

RELATED: Rochelle Humes' baby Blake's first holiday is so luxurious

Speaking of little Blake, who was born in October, the youngster has already had a taste of the high life, being swept away on his first luxury holiday earlier in December.

Rochelle, 31, and her husband Marvin Humes, 35, jetted off to Dubai for some winter sun with their three children, marking Blake's first international holiday.

Sharing a glimpse inside their accommodation on her Instagram Stories, Rochelle tagged five-star hotel Jumeirah Zabeel Saray which is located on Palm Jumeirah.

Blake had a fancy first holiday!

The palatial accommodation embodies the extravagance of the Ottoman Empire's Tulip Era with rooms featuring parquet floors, high ceilings and marble bathtubs in the bathrooms, while the Talise Ottoman Spa is home to the Middle East’s largest Turkish bath.

The doting mum-of-three also shared a peek inside one of the nine restaurants and bars as she enjoyed breakfast one morning underneath a giant crystal chandelier hanging from the ceiling.

However, it was the lagoon pool that really seemed to wow Rochelle, who shared snaps of the view from the tropical gardens and wrote: "Been sat in this spot all day…".

The palm-tree-lined space was lit with the soft glow of the pool lights, while the Dubai skyline could be seen in the background.

Not bad for Blake's first-ever holiday!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.