Rochelle Humes ultra modern nursery transformation for baby Blake is incredible The Hit List star's new nursery is insane

Rochelle Humes is giving us serious home inspiration. The Hit List host has created a beautiful, modern nursery for her baby son Blake, sharing snippets of the transformation with her fans.

The This Morning presenter, who welcomed her third child in October, showed off her stunning home with a set of before-and-after pictures shortly after Blake's arrival.

The Saturdays singer teased the 'before' snap on Instagram, showing a bare room with white and gold-panelled walls, occupied by just one sofa covered in sheets.

WATCH: Rochelle Humes' daughters have the most insane playroom

Over on her Home Humes Instagram account, the singer made the big reveal, giving fans a glimpse of the large monochrome-styled bedroom that was decorated with animal touches.

A large white bed took centre stage, which Blake can use when he's a little older and which Rochelle has been making the most of her for her night feeds. At the foot of the bed lies a cot, while above the headboard Blake's name is stylishly spelled out on a sign.

Rochelle teased the 'before' photo

Nods to animals are dotted throughout the room, including elephant bedside lamps, candles in the shape of jaguars, tiger printed cushion covers and a fabulous leopard print carpet and changing mat.

"Blakey Boys Nursery," Rochelle, 31, wrote on Instagram. "My good friend @hesellicdesign have been plotting this room for pretty much 9months of my whole pregnancy...

A glimpse of Blake's bed which Rochelle has been using for night feeds

"This being my 3rd little one I learnt a lot from previous rooms and wanted a bedroom that could really grow with him so, we put a bed in from the start, which has been so nice for the night feeds. Kept the bulk of the room white so that we can add bits in once he decides what he's in to. So happy with how it turned out."

Needless to say, Rochelle's fans and celebrity friends were wowed by her home transformation. "Stunning X," replied Abbey Clancy, while Lydia Bright posted: "Amazing."

Blake's incredible monochrome nursery

Rochelle has since shared a couple more snippets of her own monochrome bedroom, featuring Blake's new Moses basket.

Sharing a picture of her new purchase, she explained: "When a Moses basket matches your scheme perfectly. It took a while to find one but we are so happy with this... @like.moses".

Blake's new Moses basket matches Rochelle's colour theme

The gorgeous, cream coloured basket rests on white wooden legs and boasts sweet cream and black tassel detailing. Blake is one stylish baby, that's for sure!

Rochelle and her husband Marvin Humes welcomed their little boy on 9 October. The couple also share daughters Alaia, seven, and Valentina, three.

