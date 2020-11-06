Rochelle Humes celebrates Blake's one-month birthday with adorable photos The famous mum took to Instagram

Rochelle and Marvin Humes' little boy Blake is one month old!

The mother-of-three marked Blake's milestone by sharing a heart-melting series of photos of the newborn, and needless to say, her followers could barely cope with the cuteness.

MORE: Marvin Humes reveals baby Blake’s previously unknown middle name

"Our happy lil burrito is 4 weeks today...4 WHOLE weeks of loving you baby boy," Rochelle wrote alongside the sweet snaps.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rochelle Humes is making a big home change

In one, Blake could be seen wrapped up tightly in a white blanket covered in milk bottles, and in another he donned a Yeezus onesie.

RELATED: Rochelle Humes reveals newborn son's amazing welcome home sign

Rochelle shared the most adorable photos!

RELATED: Rochelle Humes' baby son Blake is already a mini style icon

But our favourite of all has to be the picture doting mum Rochelle posted of the tot wearing a miniature flat cap!

It wasn't long before famous faces and fans alike flocked to the comment section to leave sweet messages.

"Awwww," wrote Gemma Collins.

"Just divine," added Amanda Holden, with Catherine Tyldesley saying: "Legit the cutest baby I ever saw."

Our favourite photo had to be the one of Blake in his mini flat cap!

We've been lucky enough to have seen numerous photos of Blake settling into family life over the last few weeks, most recently when Rochelle shared a photo of her son's very impressive nursery, featuring elephant bedside lamps, candles in the shape of jaguars, tiger printed cushion covers and a fabulous leopard print carpet and changing mat.

Rochelle and Marvin welcomed little Blake on Friday 9 October, revealing the joyous news on Instagram.

"Blake Hampton Humes. On Friday morning at 8.44am our boy arrived to flip the switch on 2020. I didn't think I'd ever fall in love with another man but this guy has stolen my whole heart and we've been in a love bubble ever since..." Rochelle wrote at the time.

Marvin echoed his wife's sentiment, writing: "My son! My son!!! Feels so weird but amazing saying that. Blake Hampton Humes was born on Friday weighing 8 pounds 2 ounces. Rochelle is a superwoman..family complete."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.