Rochelle, 31, and Marvin Humes, 35, have jetted off to Dubai for some winter sun with their three children Alaia-Mai, Valentina and baby Blake.

The trip marks two-month-old Blake's first international holiday – and what a destination!

Sharing a glimpse inside their accommodation on her Instagram Stories, Rochelle tagged five-star hotel Jumeirah Zabeel Saray which is located on Palm Jumeirah.

The palatial accommodation embodies the extravagance of the Ottoman Empire's Tulip Era with rooms featuring parquet floors, high ceilings and marble bathtubs in the bathrooms, while the Talise Ottoman Spa is home to the Middle East’s largest Turkish bath. Can you think of a better place to relax?

Rochelle and Marvin are staying at five-star hotel Jumeirah Zabeel Saray in Dubai

The doting mum-of-three shared a peek inside one of the nine restaurants and bars as she enjoyed breakfast on Wednesday morning underneath a giant crystal chandelier hanging from the ceiling.

However, it was the lagoon pool that caught the attention of Rochelle, who shared snaps of the view from the tropical gardens and wrote: "Been sat in this spot all day…". The palm-tree-lined space was lit with the soft glow of the pool lights, while the Dubai skyline could be seen in the background.

Rochelle shared a look at her idyllic poolside view

Since Christmas is approaching, we imagine Rochelle and Marvin's two eldest children are thoroughly enjoying soaking up the festive spirit, with Instagram photos showing the hotel's purple and gold Christmas tree.

Meanwhile, the family could also enjoy a Christmas-themed afternoon tea during their stay, with treats including snowman, reindeer and star-shaped sweet treats.

The trip marks baby Blake's first international holiday

Shortly before their trip to Dubai, The Hit List stars took their children on a very different wintery break to Lapland UK, where they met Father Christmas.

"Me, my gang and my Michelin man coat took a trip to see the Big Man [Santa emoji.] Truly magical. Thank you @laplanduk," Rochelle captioned a family photo in which Valentina cuddled her baby brother.

As well as visiting Santa, videos on Rochelle's Instagram Stories also show the family walking towards the reindeer, watching ice skaters and heading inside the Enchanted Forest before taking a trip to the Toy Factory.

