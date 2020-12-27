Eamonn Holmes melts fans' hearts with touching post about love The This Morning star was in a relaxed mood

Eamonn Holmes opened up about his emotions in a heartfelt video message posted to Instagram on Sunday.

The short clip showed Eamonn sitting in his car, wearing a blue puffer jacket.

As he addressed he camera, his beloved rescue dog Maggie leaned over from the back seat and gave the side of Eamonn's face a very thorough and enthusiastic licking - how cute!

The This Morning star said: "Maggie Maggie Maggie, ohhh! That dog loves me. Awww, thank you Maggie." He then sang: "All you need is love… love is all you need."

Eamonn captioned the sweet video: " All any of us needs is Love… Wherever it comes from I hope there is some in your life xxx."

The 60-year-old's fans were thrilled by the lovely sentiment, with one of them commenting: "What would we do without this!!"

Eamonn and Ruth Langsford tied the knot in 2010

Another agreed, chiming in: "Love this!!! Cheered me right up!!!!"

A third wrote: "Awwww she loves you," while a fourth added: "That’s lovely Eamonn."

A week ago, the dad-of-four shared his gratitude for fans' kind words following the last Friday episode of This Morning he and his wife, Ruth Langsford, will present.

The pair are being replaced in their weekly slot by Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary but will return in school holidays.

In a video filmed from his family home in Surrey, the presenter revealed how much the support of viewers has meant to him and Ruth.

The stars presented This Morning on Fridays for 14 years

A visibly moved Eamonn said: "Hello there everyone, just want to say something to you all from the bottom of my heart and that is thank you."

The star went on: "Ruth and I have been absolutely overwhelmed yesterday and today by the amount of messages and we've been replying by social media, by text, by WhatsApp, whatever way we can.

"But can I just generally say thank you, thank you, thank you. We do feel the love, really appreciate it."

