Find out why Vogue Williams has given away her stylish wardrobe Vogue is taking part in eBay's Big Christmas Charity Sell

Vogue Williams is known for her super stylish wardrobe, but the star has decided to part ways with her most prized fashion pieces – all for a great cause! The presenter, podcaster and Heart Radio DJ has sold a range of outfits from her own closet on eBay as part of their Big Christmas Charity Sell and admits she found it difficult to part ways with some of her favourite fashions.

Vogue will be donating 100% of proceeds from the sale of her clothes to the NSPCC

"I have a lot of clothes and my sister usually comes and swipes them but she didn't get her hands on these ones," laughs Vogue as she exclusively chats to HELLO!. "I wanted to sell really nice stuff that I love. I thought I didn't want some of the pieces anymore but when I tried them on I wanted to keep them! But it's all for a good cause so I did it. I'm selling a Tabitha Webb shirt, some gorgeous dresses – including an amazing River Island one – and my big fluffy navy H&M coat, which Spencer will be very happy about but I love it," adds the star, who will donate 100% of proceeds from the sale of her clothes to the NSPCC, the charity fighting to end child abuse in the UK.

"It's a brilliant idea and such a sustainable way to shop while making money for charity so it was a no-brainer," she adds of supporting the initiative which encourages people to donate the proceeds from sales of pre-loved items to charity, with eBay donating £5 for every £1 raised (by 20 December) for a selection of 350 worthy charities, including Oxfam and RSPCA.

Vogue shares Theodore, two, and five-month-old Gigi with husband Spencer Matthews

Embracing the spirit of giving is something that Vogue wants to pass on to her two children – Theodore, two, and five-month-old Gigi.

"My family are in a fortunate position where we have a nice home and my kids always have food on their plate, so I want Theodore and Gigi to realise that's not the way it is for everybody and that it's important to give back," says Vogue, who also tells HELLO! of her joy at celebrating Gigi's first Christmas with Theodore and husband Spencer Matthews.

"Gigi's such a good little girl and she loves all the Christmas lights," smiles the proud mum, adding: "Theodore still doesn't really get it, I'm trying to do Elf on the Shelf with him but he grabs it and throws it when I do something funny with the elf, like put it in his Cheerios."

To take part in eBay's Big Christmas Charity Sell, visit ebay.co.uk. You can donate to Vogue's NSPCC appeal here: justgiving.com.