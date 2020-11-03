Vogue Williams' daughter Gigi hits milestone every parent dreads The famous mum took to Instagram

Vogue Williams might be in for some sleepless nights over the next few weeks – because her daughter Gigi has started teething!

The famous mum made the reveal on Instagram, although it seems as though little Gigi isn't too fussed just yet, as shortly after she shared the milestone with her fans, Vogue posted the sweetest photo of her daughter with her mouth open wide, writing: "Happiest little girl."

The mother-of-two often shares heart-melting photos of Gigi and her older brother, two-year-old Theodore, even uploading a photo of their Halloween outfits, which might just be the cutest of all time.

Little Gigi is still all smiles!

Both Gigi and Theodore – who Vogue shares with husband Spencer Matthews – were dressed up as bumblebees, although Gigi seemed to be slightly happier with her outfit than Theodore, who could be seen in crying in one photo.

Alongside photos of the pair on the spookiest day of the year, Vogue hilariously wrote: "Happy Halloween from Theodore and Gigi! As you can see Theodore did not want to be a bee, he’s usually a big fan of them!"

How sweet are these Halloween outfits?

Needless to say, the pictures sent Vogue's fans into meltdown, with many of her social media followers flocking to the comment section of her post to let her know just how sweet her little ones looked.

"OMG, so, so cute," wrote one.

"Oh, this is too cute," added another, with a third writing: "Oh my goodness, cuteness overload."

Some of Vogue's famous friends left sweet notes, too, with designer Melissa Odabash saying: "Omg stop it," and actor Mika Simmons echoing Melissa's sentiment by writing: "Stop IT [heart eyes emoji]."

We have to agree with Melissa and Mika, we're not sure we can take the cuteness either!

