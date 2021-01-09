Kate Middleton looks relaxed in surprise photo to celebrate 39th birthday The royal mum celebrated her birthday on Saturday 9 January

Kensington Palace shared a stunning photo of the Duchess of Cambridge to mark her 39th birthday on Saturday, as they thanked royal fans for their "kind wishes".

The picture showed Kate on a previous royal outing, wearing a floral face mask, navy coat and matching gloves. The Duchess' brunette locks were styled in her signature bouncy blowdry and she accessorised with pearl drop earrings.

The caption on Kensington Palace's Instagram post read: "Thank you for your kind wishes on The Duchess’ birthday."



It added: "Birthdays have been very different in recent months, and our thoughts continue to be with all those working on the front line at this hugely challenging time."

William, Kate and their three children are thought to have remained at Anmer Hall, during England's third lockdown, after spending the Christmas period at their Norfolk abode.

The Duke and Duchess are believed to be homeschooling their eldest children, Prince George, seven, and Princess Charlotte, five, after schools across England were closed.

The young royals attend Thomas's Battersea school in south-west London, a short drive from the Cambridges' London residence, Apartment 1A, at Kensington Palace.

Kensington Palace shared this throwback photo of Kate to mark her birthday

Following in the footsteps of his elder siblings at the same age, Prince Louis, two, was also expected to have begun nursery this month, but this start date is thought to have been stalled by lockdown.

While Kensington Palace has not made any announcements about where Louis will begin his education, it seems likely that he will attend Willcocks Nursery School in London, just like his big sister Charlotte did.

Last year, the Duchess is believed to have celebrated her 38th birthday at Kensington Palace, as her family members were pictured arriving at the Cambridges' London residence.

While this year's celebrations will be quieter amid lockdown, no doubt William has something special planned for his wife at home.

William and Kate with George, Charlotte and Louis at the panto in December 2020

Kate is the eldest child of Carole and Michael Middleton's three children, including Pippa and James Middleton.

Born in 1982 at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, the future royal grew up in Bucklebury, with the Middletons living in Jordan for two years during Kate's early childhood, when her father worked for British Airways.

Prince William met his future wife at the University of St Andrews in Scotland in 2001 and after seven years of dating, the pair announced their engagement in November 2010.

William and Kate tied the knot at Westminster Abbey in April 2011 and will celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary in 2021.

