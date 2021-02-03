Georgia Tennant responds to pregnancy rumours in the best way Georgia is already a doting mum to five kids

Georgia Tennant is already a doting mum to five children, but some fans were left wondering if she was expecting another baby with husband David Tennant on Wednesday.

The Staged star took a break from homeschooling her kids to share a selfie taken on the family's living room sofa. Showing off her cosy off-duty outfit, Georgia captioned the snap: "If you homeschool in an excellent jumper and there’s no one there to appreciate it, did it ever really happen? #alsopullingafacetomakethispostseemlessselfobsessed #notsureitsworking @oestlondon."

In the process of modelling her white and blue knitted jumper from ØST LONDON, Georgia placed her hand on her lower stomach, leading some followers to do a double-take.

One commented: "I thought you were pregnant again. I'm so sorry," and the 36-year-old replied: "Why are you sorry? I’ve been terribly lucky to have been pregnant many times. It’s an excellent state to be in."

Her quick-witted response quickly earned hundreds of likes and praise from her fans. "Women are awesome, thanks for saying that," remarked one, while a second added: "Brilliant way to think about it!"

The actress sparked pregnancy rumours while showing off her cosy jumper

Georgia and David are parents to five children: Olive, nine, Wilfred, seven, Doris, six, Birdie, one, and her 18-year-old son Ty, who David adopted after they wed.

The Doctor Who actress previously opened up about the realities of lockdown life, and suggested she has her hands full with her kids, without adding any more to her brood!

Georgia shared this hilarious photo of one of her children hard at work

She told the Radio Times: "It was the worst. It brought out the worst in us as parents. There was one point in something like week two, where I went, 'I'm sorry. I just have to…' and I climbed out the window and sat on our roof."

"It was the only place I could go where I knew that no one would think to look for me, because, 'Why would Mummy be sat on the roof?'"

The 36-year-old continued: "At that point we had no idea how long it was going to last for. And the idea that this could be until the children were 18… I thought, 'I can’t do this. I’ve had so many kids – no one told me there was gonna be a pandemic.'"

