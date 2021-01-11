Georgia Tennant's video of daughter Birdie dancing is too cute for words The Staged star is a doting mum to five children

If you need cheering up, then look no further than Georgia Tennant's latest video of her daughter Birdie!

The Staged star, who is married to Doctor Who's David Tennant, delighted fans on Sunday by sharing an adorable clip of her youngest child busting some moves in the family's living room.

Dressed in cream leggings, a black spotty top and cosy slipper boots, one-year-old Birdie could be seen stomping her feet and wiggling from side to side in front of the TV, which was playing Trolls music.

"Happy Sunday everyone. Let’s #stayhome and dance like no one is watching. #exceptyourmotherexploitingyouforinstagram," Georgia captioned the Instagram post.

Her followers flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on the cute video. "l think this already is the cutest moment of the whole 2021," remarked one fan, while another wrote: "Lol that little jig."

"In a world of misery and negativity, I so needed to see this today. Thank you, Birdie," a third added.

The couple are parents to five children: Olive, nine, Wilfred, seven, Doris, six, Birdie, one, and her 18-year-old son Ty, who David adopted after they wed.

Georgia has opened up about the struggles of homeschooling her kids during lockdown

Speaking about the realities of lockdown life and homeschooling their children, Georgia told the Radio Times: "It was the worst. It brought out the worst in us as parents. There was one point in something like week two, where I went, 'I'm sorry. I just have to…' and I climbed out the window and sat on our roof."

"It was the only place I could go where I knew that no one would think to look for me, because, 'Why would Mummy be sat on the roof?'"

The 36-year-old continued: "At that point we had no idea how long it was going to last for. And the idea that this could be until the children were 18… I thought, 'I can’t do this. I’ve had so many kids – no one told me there was gonna be a pandemic.'"

