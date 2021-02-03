Ola and James Jordan were very proud parents after watching their daughter Ella take her first steps – and now the doting mum has captured the memory with a new piece of jewellery.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star shared an adorable photo with her lookalike daughter on Instagram as she showed off her sentimental necklace. Little Ella could be seen admiring her mum's silver pendant, which was shaped into two tiny feet – her own!

"As I watch Ella grow and take her first steps, I can’t help but wish I could keep those tiny toes forever – and now I can. @customandcojewellery has made this possible by hand crafting a pendant of my baby’s feet using just a photograph," Ola explained.

"To make my pendant even more special I was able to add extras such as an engraved plaque with Ella’s initials, which just made the process even more personal," she added, before encouraging fellow parents to get one for themselves to mark Mother’s Day.

Ola's followers were delighted with the idea and wasted no time complimenting the jewellery. "That's such a great thing to do. So beautiful. As you two are as well!!" one remarked, and a second wrote: "Awwww oh my goodness this is adorable." A third commented: "Stunning necklace so cute Ella holding it."

The former Strictly star has a new necklace featuring Ella's feet and initials

The couple's little girl took her first steps over the weekend, just weeks before her first birthday.

Sharing the milestone moment on Instagram, Ola remarked: "My baby is walking!!! She was so excited when she realised she can do it on her own. Another memorable milestone. 11 months and 4 days @jamesjordan1978."

Baby Ella seemed fascinated with the sentimental jewellery

James later told HELLO!: "It was such an exciting evening, we were watching Dancing on Ice and all of a sudden I said to Ola, 'Ella just walked from here to there,' and Ola said, 'No, she didn't!' So we paused the TV and that's when she started walking on her own. It was so amazing and she was so excited, bless her."

Laughing, Ola added: "She was so excited that she wouldn't go to bed until 9 pm. She wouldn't sleep! The problem is now, as soon as we've woken up, she's grabbing us and is walking around with us - it's tiring!"

