Gigi Hadid's dad reveals baby Khai's cute nickname

Gigi Hadid only recently revealed her daughter's name after months of fans sharing their theories, but now her father Mohamed Hadid has also shared the family's cute nickname for Khai!

Resharing a photo of his daughter on Instagram, Mohamed wrote: "@gigihadid ...Your Babba’s 50 year old coat passed on to you and Inshallah to baby K next ... #babbasCoat." The supermodel could be seen wearing her dad's black jacket with a white shirt and bow-tie, finishing off her outfit with a matching face mask.

So perhaps Gigi's sister Bella Hadid and the rest of her family also refer to the little girl as "baby K", too!

The 25-year-old, who shares Khai with partner Zayn Malik, announced her four-month-old baby girl's unique moniker very discreetly in January by adding "Khai's mom" to her biography on Instagram. According to mom365.com, Khai means "the chosen one, royalty or nobility."

A lot has been said about the newborn's name. Most recently, fans were convinced they would find it in Zayn's new album, Nobody is Listening.

Gigi's dad Mohamed shares his cute nickname for his grandchild

The album features 11 tracks in total, and the couple's followers have been diligently listening to the songs in the hopes of uncovering a baby name.

"Zayn's baby's name is Calamity," one fan guessed, in reference to the album's lead single. Another fan, meanwhile, pointed to a different song title, track 11, named River Road. "TBH I think Zayn's daughter’s name is River or something close to it. If I'm right I WILL scream!"

The supermodel has revealed Khai's name, but not her face

Gigi and Zayn announced the birth of their daughter back in September, but have still not shared a photo of Khai's face – much to their followers' disappointment! The couple have both, however, posted numerous snaps of the tot's head, hands and feet.

To celebrate Khai's four-month milestone Gigi also took to Instagram to share the most heartwarming picture of herself showering her little girl with kisses. In the black-and-white mirror selfie, Gigi gushed: "My girl. Four months and THE BEST KID."

