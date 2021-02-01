We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's been nine months since Millie Mackintosh gave birth to her first child with Hugo Taylor, and over that time their relationship has changed, especially during the COVID-19 lockdown.

PHOTOS: 23 stars who gave birth in lockdown: Vogue Williams, Katy Perry & more

In an interview with HELLO!, the former Made In Chelsea star – who has partnered with WaterWipes, which has launched 100% biodegradable baby wipes – opened up about their daughter Sienna, who is apparently a huge daddy's girl!

"Hugo and I have got a really good friendship and that just feels even stronger now we've had Sienna. We've gone through this amazing experience together, it's made us feel like a really strong unit. I feel a lot of love for him and seeing him as a dad makes me really proud," confessed Millie.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Millie Mackintosh opens up about her birth experience

She continued: "Hugo is very much a doting father, and Sienna's definitely a daddy's girl! She'll make my life a little bit difficult and she's really good for daddy. She plays up for me and he sees her doing it and says: 'Sienna, be nice to mummy.'

READ: Top 20 food-related baby names – and one is a Princess!

RELATED: Personalised baby grows that are just perfect for the special little one in your life

"If I'm trying to feed her she's like: 'No!' but she does it for him, she's just good as gold. They're so sweet together."

Millie revealed baby Sienna helped create an even stronger friendship with Hugo Taylor

Although she admitted that being a first-time mum in lockdown has been "challenging", Millie has been trying to look on the positive side – which includes making the most of the extra time at home as a family unit.

"I feel really lucky, I've had lots of time with Hugo, he's been around so much more because of furlough. It's made us into such a good team and Sienna has had so much time with both parents," she said.

The former Made In Chelsea stars split their parenting duties

On juggling their parenting duties, Millie and Hugo have got it down to a T, especially when it comes to Sienna's bedtime routine (and their own!).

"On the weekends, we take it in turns to lie in until 8 or 9 but we typically get up anyway because we want to be with Sienna, or we'll bring her into the bed. In the evenings, I like to cook dinner to unwind so often I'll do bathtime and Hugo will read her a story and give her a bedtime bottle so I can get dinner ready. Once she's in bed we like to eat quite early," she explained.

WaterWipes pack of 9, £21.95, Amazon

WaterWipes – which Millie said is among her top five baby products – has launched 100% biodegradable baby wipes and an eco jargon dictionary to help parents make informed choices when choosing baby products.

SEE: Surprising celeb home workout spaces revealed: Davina McCall, Millie Mackintosh, more

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.