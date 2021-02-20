Everything you need to know about Tom Jones' family life The Voice coach's late wife, parents, children and grandchildren

Welsh singer Sir Tom Jones is one of the original panel members of The Voice and the iconic star dubbed the 'silver fox' has quite the fan following.

We love it when the veteran singer bursts into one of his classic hits or namedrops one of his famous pals! It's pretty remarkable that the 80-year-old legend is still holding his own amongst the likes of Will.I.am and Anne-Marie on the singing contest.

Tom has led a fascinating life, from hitting the big time in the sixties with a string of top ten hits, to numerous Las Vegas concerts, meeting Elvis and being knighted by the Queen in 2005.

How much do you know about Sir Tom's home life with his family though? Read on to find out more…

Tom Jones' late wife

Tom married his high school girlfriend Linda Trenchard in 1957, when they were expecting a child together, both aged 17. In his autobiography Over the Top and Back, Tom revealed how he fell for Linda when they were just 12 years old as they walked to school in Treforest, South Glamorgan.

The couple were completely devoted to each other, despite Tom's dalliances with other women, which he admitted to in his book. In it, he spoke lovingly about his wife calling her "the one".

"[The affairs were] never discussed, I was never put on the spot. Linda is a wonderful person and she would never put me on the spot. She loves being married to me and I love being married to her," he said at the time.

Tom with his late wife Linda

The couple had a happy life together in a £6.5million mansion in Los Angeles, but tragically Linda passed away in 2016 to a "short but fierce" battle with cancer.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror, the musician said: "When my wife passed away – God bless her – I didn't know whether I would make it.

"There were days when I felt I couldn't get up, you don't want to get out of bed to start with."

Following her sad passing, Tom moved out of their £6.5million mansion in LA and returned to the UK where he bought a flat in London, something he said Linda wanted to do in her final years but was not able to due to her illness.

Tom Jones' current love life

A year after Tom's wife sadly passed away, the singer was linked to his close friend, Priscilla Presley, widow of music icon Elvis Presley.

Rumours of a romance emerged in 2017 when Tom and Priscilla were spotted arriving together at Hollywood restaurant Craig's.

Priscilla and Tom first got to know each other in the late sixties through his friendship with Elvis, who she was married to from 1967 until their divorce in 1973.

Tom with Elvis and Priscilla Presley

However, Tom denied the rumours, telling the Daily Star Sunday: "Priscilla is a friend of mine. I’ve known her for years. But it’s not true that we’re dating or in a relationship. We are just friends. But good friends."

Tom Jones' children

Tom is dad to his son, Mark, who he welcomed with his late wife Linda shortly after their wedding in 1957.

To support his young family, Jones took a job working in a glove factory. He was later employed in construction before his singing career took off. Mark followed his father into the music industry and became Tom's manager in the 1980s.

Tom and his son Mark

Tom also has another son, Jonathan Berkery, who was born in 1987 - thirty years after his first child Mark was born.

The Sex Bomb singer had a short relationship with model Katherine Berkery during one of his US tours and then discovered she was pregnant. While a DNA test confirmed that Tom was the father, the two have never met.

Tom Jones' grandchildren

Tom is grandfather to his son Mark's two children, Alex, age 38, and Emma, age 34. Alex once represented Wales in the Commonwealth Games as a full bore rifle shooter.

Tom with his son Mark and grandchildren

Tom Jones' parents and sibling

Tom was close to his parents Thomas and Freda

Tom's father was Thomas Woodward (1910-1981), a coal miner, and his mother was Freda Jones (1914-2003). Tom has one sibling, a sister named Sheila Davies.

A photo of Tom's mother and sister

The star was extremely close to his mother and was said to be devastated at her passing; Freda has nursed a teenage Tom through his tuberculosis illness when he was 13.