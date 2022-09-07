10 rare photos of Rachel Riley's sweet daughters Maven and Noa The maths whiz is married to Strictly's Pasha Kovalev

Countdown's Rachel Riley welcomed her second baby, ten-month-old daughter Noa, with husband Pasha Kovalev in November 2021, making them a family of four with her older sister Maven, age two.

We don't often see photos of the couple's daughters, but when Rachel does share personal snaps on her Instagram page, her followers adore the sweet pictures.

WATCH: Maven takes after dad Pasha in this cute dancing video

Take a look at 10 of Rachel's cutest photos of daughters Maven and Noa…

Noa the cutey

Baby girl Noa is such a beauty in this recent snap shared by Rachel with her Instagram fans.

The star wrote: "Is there a word for the day your baby has been on the outside longer than they were on the inside!?

"This one cooked for 9 months and 15 days and today she’s exactly that old! We first saw her on an early scan before you could even detect a heartbeat, just short of 6 weeks when she was only 3mm long. Bonkers that she’s running around, climbing stairs and dancing already. Happy whatever today’s called day Noa."

Noa's first steps

Aw! Rachel posted this sweet picture of Noa taking her first steps and she's just adorable.

"Proud mum baby spam alert - 8 month 6 day old Noa took her first steps today, we’re in trouble now! @pashakovalev," said the TV star.

Sleeping on Daddy

Not us feeling broody from this photo, nope!

Rachel shared the photo of baby Noa sleeping in the sling on dad Pasha back in March amd wrote: "Apparently it’s World Sleep Day today - definitely one of those 'days' I can get behind! So there’s no better day for a couple of thank yous for baby gadgets that guarantee sleep for them, which means sleep for us too (thank god!).

"@artipoppe @happiest_baby_uk @cybexuk we love you and we’d never have babies without you. Donations made to @savechildrenuk Ukraine and Afghanistan appeals and @wearelumos to pay it forward for the kind gifts."

Sibling love

It was matching babygrows for sisters Maven and Noa – what a special picture. Rachel simply posted a heart-eye emoji alongside the snap.

Newborn Noa

A proud mum and dad held baby Noa up to present her to the world following her birth, telling fans: "We have some news…!"

"Introducing Pasha’s newest dance partner - baby Noa was finally born, 15 days after her due date, late on Friday night to the sound of fireworks! She’s totally adorable and her big sister Maven has already tried welcoming her to the world by offering Oatly and pickles, we think that’s a good sign.

"Massive thanks to the wonderful home birth midwives team and my doula who looked after us all so well. Ps thanks too to my namesake @rachelrileyuk for the lovely rainbow baby clothes for our gorgeous rainbow baby. Our family feels complete now she’s here."

Maven the Nirvana baby

Little Maven looks just like the baby on the Nirvana album cover in this adorable snap, taken during her swimming lesson.

Rachel posted: "Over a year delayed because of lockdowns we finally have this priceless @waterbabies pic. Thanks for signing us up early on, judging by our recent holiday where Mave was barely out of the pool, the lessons are working! We’ve paid forward the favour by donating to #WaterBabies favourite charity @tommys."

Tiny football fan

Here's Maven getting into the football spirit in her Manchester United outfit.

Her famous mum wrote: "What a difference a year makes! Come on you reds, we’re ready for the game! #ManUtd to stay on top."

Maven's Countdown debut

Maven made her first appearance on mum's show Countdown as a newborn – and she looked so excited!

"First block back at work done and dusted and I can still sum post-baby... phew! Mave was busy melting hearts and Pash is a hero. The eternal on-screen pregnancy has just a month to go! Now back to family time for us, we're really loving it."

First family photo

What a wonderful first Christmas for baby Maven – all together beside the Christmas tree.

Rachel posted: "2 weeks after we were expecting her this little one finally made an appearance! Miss Maven (one who understands) Aria (lioness) Riley Kovaleva arrived on Sunday morning weighing in at 7lbs 4.

"After keeping us waiting she came so quickly we didn’t have a chance to get to the hospital and was born in our bathroom with our amazing doula and wonderful St Mary’s midwives rushing over to be with us in the nick of time! She’s absolutely perfect and Pasha and I are in newborn bliss. Couldn’t be more in love."

Newborn Maven

Is there anything cuter than a new baby, all sleepy and cuddly?

Maven looks so precious in this photo, with one fan commenting: "She’s beautiful, welcome to the world Maven."

