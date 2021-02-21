Fearne Cotton's son Rex turned eight on Sunday, and the doting mum celebrated the occasion by sharing a series of adorable photos on Instagram.

The Happy Place host, 39, tends to keep her family life fairly private, never sharing pictures of her two children's faces, so fans were delighted with the new snaps. They all showed Rex in or near water, which is apparently his "happy place"!

Fearne wrote in the caption: "Happy birthday my boy! 8 today. Here are some of my favourite photos of you in your happy place by the water. It’s a joy to watch you totally come alive when you’re near a river or the sea.

"To watch you gaze into the blue for hours at a time in your own world is a joy. Your knowledge of sea creatures is incredible and your connection to water just beautiful. Even though you woke me at 3:30 am and DIDN’T go back to sleep today I love you more than words can say. Happy birthday Rexy."

Many of Fearne's followers made the connection between Rex's love of water and his star sign, Pisces, which has a zodiac symbol of a fish and an element of water. "A true Pisces! Happy birthday Rex!" one wrote, and a second added: "Happy birthday to Rex .. my son turns 8 next Sunday & is happiest by water too .. our lovely little Pisces fishes."

Fearne's close friend and former Celebrity Juice co-star Holly Willoughby also simply wrote: "Happy birthday Rex", followed by a love heart.

It's likely that Fearne will be planning some form of low-key lockdown celebrations for Rex, including a birthday cake, of course.

Back in September, when coronavirus restrictions had been eased, she marked her daughter Honey's fifth birthday with an epic garden party at their London home. It included a Disney-themed bouncy castle, a giant homemade game courtesy of her dad, and even a chocolate birthday cake that Fearne whipped up!

