After throwing her daughter Honey an early party over the weekend, Fearne Cotton marked her little girl's fifth birthday in a more low-key way on Wednesday.

RELATED: Fearne Cotton celebrates daughter’s birthday with heartfelt message

A photo on her Instagram Stories shows Fearne got creative in the kitchen and made Honey a dreamy homemade birthday cake. Lashings of milk chocolate frosting covered what we imagine is a chocolate cake, while colourful Smarties could be seen decorating the top in the number five. How sweet!

Loading the player...

WATCH: 12 celebrity birthday cakes that look too good to eat

Fearne is no novice when it comes to baking! For her stepson Arthur's 18th birthday, she showed off another decadent chocolate creation topped with Nutella pots and Oreo cookies. Meanwhile, it is clear her son Rex, seven, prefers royal icing as she created an impressive bowling-themed cake for his special day in February. Decorated with red, white and blue icing, it featured a bowling lane, bowling pins and a bowling ball, not to mention the birthday boy's name.

Honey enjoyed a chocolate and Smarties birthday cake

Earlier on Wednesday, Fearne paid tribute to her daughter by posting a sweet photo of the birthday girl in the park dressed in brown cut-off trousers and a bright red and yellow top – it appears she has inherited her love of colourful clothes from her mum!

MORE: Fearne Cotton sparks reaction with emotional back to school photo of daughter Honey

The Happy Place host wrote a poem in the caption that read: "Happy birthday my titian hair queen, Those big brown eyes with old soul gleam, Virgo firefly, ginger jelly bean, With the biggest sunshine smile I’ve ever seen, Keep shining bright with your opal coloured rays, We’re always here for you in life’s big maze, 5 years of you and your wonderful ways, So today we celebrate each of the 1825 days."

She finished the message by adding: "Lucky us having Honey Krissy Wood in our lives. Celebrating my angel today. 5 today! We love you Honey."

The Celebrity Juice star held the main celebrations over the weekend when she threw Honey a birthday party in the garden. As well as playing on the pink, Disney-themed bouncy castle, Honey, her older brother Rex, and other guests could enjoy a homemade beanbag game in the shape of a giant clown face, courtesy of Fearne's dad. We just wish we knew what was on the menu...

READ: 9 stunning celebrity home offices to inspire anyone working from home