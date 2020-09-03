Fearne Cotton had more than one reason to celebrate on Thursday – not only was it her 39th birthday but her daughter Honey also had her first day of school!

The TV star shared a new photo of her youngest child, 4, looking smart in her blue and grey school uniform and shiny new black shoes, complete with frilly white socks. "The best birthday treat. Watching my big girl go off to her school induction. Bursting with pride. My fellow Virgo queen," Fearne wrote in the caption.

Honey looked smart for her induction day at school on Thursday

With her back to the camera to protect her privacy, the doting mum also showed off her daughter's stunning hair which was styled into two long plaits. Several fans were shocked at how quickly Honey had grown up, while many also complimented her hairstyle. "Her hair is beautiful," one wrote, and another joked: "What I love most about this photo are the mismatched hair bobbins... good to know that I'm not the only one." A third added: "Where has the time gone? The start of a new and exciting chapter. Have THE best day Honey."

Although many parents are readjusting to the morning rush now schools are starting to return, Fearne revealed she had a fairly peaceful birthday morning. Next to a selfie that showed the 39-year-old sipping on a cup of tea with her pink hair tied in a messy ponytail, she wrote: "This is 39. Last nights make up on, hair breaking free, the only one up in the house."

However, Fearne and her husband Jesse Wood were likely relieved to see the family return to some form of normality following the coronavirus lockdown, which she said they found challenging at times. On her Happy Place podcast, Fearne said she's argued with both Jesse and her kids, Honey and Rex.

"I’ve also shouted at my kids like I think most parents have, especially during lockdown. We have no school, full-time work for me, no help here whatsoever — like most families, you’re just stuck within four walls trying to survive. It has been mad," she said. "We’ve all had a shout at each other, the kids have shouted at me, we’ve shouted at them. But I constantly endeavour to go, 'Fearne, don’t act like a child, get yourself together'."

