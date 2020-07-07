Fearne Cotton's step-daughter Lola, 14, creates her most colourful outfit to date The radio presenter proudly showed off her new jumper on Instagram

Fearne Cotton loves to wear colourful clothing, especially following the coronavirus pandemic! And her latest outfit choice was courtesy of her step-daughter Lola, 14.

The Celebrity Juice star shared a selfie of her slouchy jumper on her Instagram Stories, showing off the colourful pink, blue and white tie-dye pattern - a very popular lockdown trend among stars such as Victoria Beckham and Kendall Jenner. "My stepdaughter tie-dyed this jumper for me. Thanks Lola," Fearne captioned the photo.

The 38-year-old appeared to be very impressed with the end result, as she proudly showed off her new fashion piece alongside a sweet personalised necklace. The orange, blue and yellow beaded design featured two silver letters A and H for her stepson Arthur, 18, and daughter Honey, four, whom she shares with her husband Jesse Wood - but we imagine there are more hidden letters representing Lola and their seven-year-old son, Rex.

Fearne showed off her step-daughter's artistic skills with her homemade jumper

Fearne previously revealed that being a stepmum taught her a lot about coping with family life before she had children of her own. "It doesn’t necessarily prepare you for having your own kids, but it prepares you for an element of parenthood which is about time management and learning how to keep your relationship afloat within family life," she told GoodtoKnow in 2018.

She added: "It is important you keep things rolling and you stay on-board with your partner - and that you still have fun as a couple, and that you feel comfortable and treat each other kindly. Step-parenthood was a good initiation into that because you know you’ve got lunches to make for school or school uniforms to wash, or car journeys to take them on to clubs at the weekends, and that was a real swift introduction."

However, the radio presenter struggled to know how to tackle the coronavirus lockdown measures as a blended family. Fearne told her Instagram followers: "It's really difficult to know how to play that because my step-kids come and go, from both houses, from our house to their mum and step-dad's."

