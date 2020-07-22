Fearne Cotton shares rare photo of daughter Honey - and she's so grown up! The former Celebrity Juice star showed off Honey's new hairstyle

Fearne Cotton delighted Instagram fans on Wednesday when she shared a rare photo of her daughter Honey, whom she shares with husband Jesse Wood.

The former Celebrity Juice star wrote, "Morning messy bun head," next to a photo of Honey resting against the wall of their bathroom in the family's London home with her back to the camera - a method Fearne uses to protect the privacy of her family. She is also mum to son Rex, seven, and a dedicated stepmum to Jesse's children from a previous relationship, Arthur, 18, and Lola, 14.

In the snap, four-year-old Honey was dressed for summer with orange shorts and a blue and white striped top, while her strawberry blonde hair was pulled into a messy bun on top of her head. And fans couldn't believe how grown up she looked! "She’s so big now!" one wrote, and another remarked: "She’s getting so tall!" A third added: "How is she this big already? Time flies so quick, realising that with my 1-year-old."

Fearne's fans were obsessed with Honey's hair in the sweet Instagram photo

Although Fearne poked fun at her daughter's hair, others were quick to compliment the little girl. "Best hair ever!" one commented and a second agreed: "Her hair colour is just beautiful." Angela Scanlon also wrote: "Is that a JoJo bow?!" to which Fearne replied: "Ha no it’s a coat on a hook in the background."

But not all eyes were on Honey; other followers enjoyed catching a glimpse of the Happy Place founder's colourful interior which includes pale pink wallpaper covered in a feminine wisteria print and deep green tiles lining the floor.

The latest photo comes shortly after Fearne enjoyed spending time with Rex outside, where he was videoed playing with his stomp rocket. After the little boy jumped on the yellow inflatable to release the rocket, which flew into the air over the open field, fans reminisced about their own experiences with the toy as children. With plenty more weeks of summer holidays to come, we imagine Fearne and her family will get plenty of use out of the bargain £11.99 toy!

