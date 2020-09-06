Fearne Cotton throws daughter Honey an epic birthday party – with a giant homemade game The Happy Place founder pulled out all the stops for Honey

Days after Fearne Cotton celebrated her 39th birthday, the former Celebrity Juice star marked her daughter Honey's fifth birthday with an epic garden party at their London home.

The Happy Place host gave fans a peek inside their family celebrations on Sunday by sharing sweet photos of a Disney-themed bouncy castle and even a homemade game courtesy of her dad.

The former Celebrity Juice gave fans a peek inside Honey's incredible garden party

"Look what my clever dad made for Honey's little party," Fearne wrote next to a snap of a giant clown face with his mouth open. A pile of colourful beanbags lay at the bottom of the wooden structure ready for her daughter and friends to throw them into his mouth. And we're seriously impressed with Fearne's dad's artistic skills!

Honey and her older brother Rex, seven, were distracted by the pink bouncy castle from Bouncy Mania which featured Jasmine from Aladdin and Cinderella. The pair could be seen running inside wearing leggings and shorts – perfect for a day full of activities.

The party follows a busy week for Fearne, who enjoyed a quiet, peaceful moment alone on her birthday morning. Next to a selfie that showed the 39-year-old sipping on a cup of tea with her pink hair tied in a messy ponytail, she wrote: "This is 39. Last nights make up on, hair breaking free, the only one up in the house."

Honey had plenty of games to entertain her on her birthday

Later that same day, Fearne waved Honey off for her first day of school. The radio presenter shared a photo of her youngest child looking smart in her blue and grey school uniform and shiny new black shoes, complete with frilly white socks. "The best birthday treat. Watching my big girl go off to her school induction. Bursting with pride. My fellow Virgo queen," Fearne captioned the snap. It was met with an outpouring of love from fans, many of which commented on Honey's stunning hairstyle.

