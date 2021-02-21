Tom Brady makes heartfelt comment about eldest son Jack The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player is a doting dad to three children

Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl earlier this month, and he has recently revealed his successful career could be down to his lucky charm, eldest son Jack.

MORE: Tom Brady's ex-partner Bridget Moynahan reacts to Super Bowl win and shares sweet picture of their son

The NFL player, who shares 13-year-old Jack with his ex-partner Bridget Moynahan, made a heartfelt comment about his son on social media.

"My good luck charm in life Jack," Tom wrote, followed by love heart emojis, accompanied by a sweet photo of the father-son duo about to embrace.

The snap appeared to be following Tom's game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, whom he signed on with last year after 20 years playing for the New England Patriots. He was wearing his number 12 red and white jersey and helmet, while Jack sported a matching red bobble hat and face mask.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tom Brady's kids cheer him on following Super Bowl win

Bridget shared a similar photo of the pair in early February to congratulate Tom on his Super Bowl 55 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

PHOTOS: Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady's $33million home is what dreams are made of

SHOP: 9 special Mother’s Day gifts from The White Company

The actress, known for her role in the police drama Blue Bloods, wrote: "Could not be more proud @tombrady said he would do it and he did. Congratulations @buccaneers," she wrote. The post included two pictures of the star, one following the end of the game, and another showing him reaching out to their son Jack, who headed to Florida to support his dad from the stands.

The quarterback shared this sweet photo of himself and Jack on Instagram

Tom also celebrated his Super Bowl victory with his two children with wife Gisele Bündchen, 11-year-old Benjamin and eight-year-old Vivian.

Joining the 43-year-old quarterback on the pitch for a photo, they were all smiling from ear-to-ear and surrounded by confetti. Alongside the photos, supermodel Gisele dedicated a touching caption to her other half, praising the power of team work and telling Tom: "Congratulations my love!"

Tom was joined by his three children and wife Gisele following the Super Bowl

She added in part: "Over the years I have seen you overcome so much adversity, physically and emotionally. I can for sure say you are the most dedicated, focused and mentally tough person I have ever met.

"It has been a challenging year and watching you in a new environment, putting in the extra time to get to know and support your teammates, working with your new coaches with respect and grace, waking up extra early every day to deal with the bumps and bruises of playing football, never complaining, you just kept focusing on your goal to go out there and be the best leader you can be."

RELATED: Tom Brady has major celebration with his kids - but where is Gisele?