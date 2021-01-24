Gorka Marquez reveals moment he knew Gemma Atkinson was 'the one' as he talks marriage and more children The Strictly Come Dancing stars share one daughter

Strictly star Gorka Marquez opened up about his relationship with Gemma Atkinson in an Instagram Q&A at the weekend.

The dancer asked his followers to submit questions, and he didn't shy away from answering queries about his personal life!

Gorka paid a lovely tribute to his partner in one particular answer when a fan asked the star: "When did you know Gemma was the one… Love you two together xx."

The Bilbao native sweetly replied: "When she made me feel like no other…," adding a red heart emoji.

He also gave an insight into their relationship when another follower asked: "Favourite thing about Gemma?"

Sharing a photo of the actress and presenter kissing the top of his head, Gorka wrote: "Far [too] many… But I love how caring of everyone she is. And how she makes me laugh. She is so funny."

He also teased followers who are hoping the couple will tie the knot and have more children.

Gorka shared a lovely insight into his relationship on Instagram

When one fan posed the question: "When are you gonna propose to Gemma? Go on… do it," Gorka replied: "Who says I haven’t," adding tongue out and laughing emojis.

Another added: "Do you think you and Gemma will have more children?"

Posting an adorable photo of his family enjoying the snow, Gorka wrote: "I hope soo!" But not yet [laughing emoji]."

The star teased fans that he might have proposed to partner Gemma

The couple share daughter Mia, who was born in July 2019.

Earlier this month, Gemma shared her reaction after a magazine reported that her second baby was on the way.

She posted a short video to her Instagram Stories which showed her male colleagues at Hits Radio shouting: "Congratulations! That's lovely news," in the distance.

Gorka and Gemma share their one-year-old daughter Mia

Gemma then laughed as she addressed the camera and said: "Thanks. And thanks to the magazine for letting me know that that's what's happening."

The former Emmerdale actress captioned the video: "A baby and two dogs is more than enough for now, thanks."

