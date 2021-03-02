Hilaria Baldwin reveals name of surprise sixth child with Alec Baldwin The famous mum took to Instagram

On Monday Hilaria and Alec Bladwin shocked fans when they announced that they had welcomed their sixth child together, and doting mum Hilaria has since taken to Instagram to reveal her youngest daughter's name.

Announcing on social media that the newborn was called Lucia, the author wrote: "We are so in love with our daughter, Lucia. Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true."

Little Lucia's arrival was announced on Instagram, with Hilaria, 37, uploading a photo of the newborn that had been taken by Alex, writing: "7".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alec Baldwin's toddler's rock star impression is adorable

What's more, Lucia's arrival comes just six months after Hilaria gave birth to son Eduardo Pao Lucas, in September 2020.

At the time, Hilaria wrote on Instagram: "We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn’t be happier. Stay tuned for a name."

Alec and Hilaria - who is also a yoga instructor - also share another four children: Carmen Gabriela, six, Rafael Thomas, four, Leonardo Angel, three, and Romeo Alejandro David, two.

RELATED: Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria welcomes fifth child and looks amazing in post-baby photo

Hilaria took to Instagram

RELATED: Hilaria Baldwin addresses heritage scandal in apologetic social media return

Alec also has a grown daughter, Ireland, from his relationship with ex-wife, Kim Basinger.

It's been a rocky few months for celebrity mum Hilaria, who was forced to publicly apologise last month after being accused of faking her Spanish heritage.

In a heartfelt message, Hilaria – who has since turned off the comments on her post – penned at the time: "I’ve spent the last month listening, reflecting, and asking myself how I can learn and grow.

"My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both.

"The way I’ve spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained - I should have been more clear and I'm sorry.

"I'm proud of the way I was raised, and we’re raising our children to share the same love and respect for both."

Read more HELLO! US stories here