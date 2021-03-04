Holly Willoughby's parenting comment praised by fans

Holly Willoughby shared some sweet anecdotes about her beloved mum on Instagram on Thursday, even speaking about her own parenthood experiences.

The This Morning star said that being a mum is her "greatest achievement" but also her "biggest daily challenge to get right".

The mother-of-three's fans were quick to praise her for her candid words.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby wows in daring red dress in Dancing On Ice throwback

"Beautiful words," said one, with another adding: "You're the best mum ever."

Holly wrote in full: "Not long now until Mother’s Day... March 14th. Being a mum is my greatest achievement and yet still my biggest daily challenge to get right. I have the best blueprint of how to be a mother from just being raised by the best mummy in the world... fill them with love... that’s what mine did... love you mumma!"

Holly took to Instagram

Alongside Holly's caption she shared video of herself which she'd made in partnership with Marks and Spencer, and in the joyful clip, Holly spoke more about her own mother and the wonderful things she did for Holly when she was growing up.

She told the camera: "My mum – imagine Wonder Woman. She used to buy me dresses in the shop that where they sewed a bell in the hem of the dress. I don't know whether that’s so she wouldn't lose me. I've definitely become more practical with my style. When you're running around the playground with a little one and you're bending over you don’t want to flash your bum and pants to the playground. The essence of me is still that kid that wants to run around in a big frock with a bell in the hem."

