Holly Willoughby's flirty floral mini dress has spring written all over it

It's official, Holly Willoughby is in the mood for spring! The TV presenter stepped out in another beautiful outfit on Wednesday's This Morning that has got us dreaming of warmer weather.

Looking beautiful as always, Holly opted for a floral mini dress from one of her go-to high street stores, & Other Stories.

"Morning Wednesday... today on @thismorning it’s a double helping of P’s... we do our bit to save the humble Pea and also chat to the slightly less humble @piersmorgan... see you at 10am... #hwstyle dress by @andotherstories," the blonde beauty captioned her Instagram post.

A modern take on the classic shirt dress, the frock featured a collar, long puff sleeves, a floaty A-line flowy silhouette and a deep red and pink print – perfect for the in-between weather.

The mini dress is priced at £65 and comes in a whopping seven colourways – but several have already sold out.

Styled by Danielle Whiteman, Holly completed her look with a black belt cinching her in at the waist and a pair of matching heels.

The TV presenter looked pretty in florals on Wednesday

Her outfit was praised by fans in the comments section. "Absolutely love this dress Holly, you look amazing!!" wrote one, and a second added: "Looking gorgeous holls!!" A third remarked: "As stunning as ever xx."

The Dancing on Ice host regularly turns to & Other Stories for her outfits, including the black mini skirt she wore on Monday and the pretty pink jumper she teamed with slim-fit Sézane trousers in January.

Floral mini dress, £65, & Other Stories

Holly loves bright colours and prints, and even said at a Marks & Spencer press day in 2018: "Stop being nervous about wearing pink! Stop being nervous about wearing any colour. I think we have this thing in our heads that you have to wear black because black is super super fashionable - you shouldn't be afraid of colour at all."

But she has not always been confident about her fashion choices. "It's really weird. I like clothes - I've gone through a sort of rollercoaster with fashion really because I find fashion quite scary. I used to be quite intimidated by it," she added.

"But yeah, I've got more into it and I think as I've got older I've got used to what does work and what doesn't. I've also gotten a bit braver as well about trying different things."

