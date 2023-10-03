Holly Willoughby recalls dealing with dyslexia as a child: 'I felt shameful'

Holly Willoughby has been open about experience with dyslexia in the past, particularly when she was a child. Back in 2021, the 42-year-old spoke with William Carter - then aged 22 - who overcame being unable to read when he was 13 before going on to do a PhD at The University of California.

During their appearance on This Morning, Holly reflected on her own battle, which left her feeling "shameful".She explained: "For me, because I'm not very good at spelling, for years I felt shameful about that."

Holly's turning point was when she enrolled in college, saying: "Dyslexia is such a broad spectrum, people have so many different forms of it. Yes, I'm dyslexic also and I had to find my own tool kit and for me it was finding somebody who understood this who could teach me how to access those tools because at school it wasn't really that well known then."

Last year, during a chat with Sir Richard Branson, who is also dyslexic, Holly touched on her experience with dyslexia, claiming she does not see the learning difficulty as a "disability".

"I think it makes me who I am," she said, adding: "I don't see it as a disability at all, I see it as a real feather in my cap. I'm very proud of being dyslexic, I think it makes me who I am. I think half of the things I think that I'm actually quite good at in life are because I'm dyslexic."

Holly, who is a mother to three young children, has been open about her dyslexia in the past. The TV star once revealed that she checks the autocue in advance and uses coloured scripts to help her present This Morning.

She has also previously shared her concern that her children will be dyslexic too. "I do bear it in mind quite a lot," Holly told Glasgow's Sunday Post. "Although my mum hasn't been officially tested she has very similar tendencies to me.

"I don't know whether that's hereditary or not, but I do think about that. Schools are so much more advanced in looking out for it than when I was at school."

