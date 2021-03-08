Archie Harrison makes rare appearance in Oprah interview

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Archie Harrison made a surprise appearance on his parents' interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired in the US on Sunday evening.

The one-year-old son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looked absolutely adorable in black and white footage shown during the programme.

In the clip, we see little Archie enjoying time on the beach with his royal parents and the family dog. The tot runs along the sand holding a stick then goes through his dad's legs as all children love to do!

WATCH: Harry and Meghan reveal their baby's gender

Harry told Oprah how he, Meghan and Archie are loving the lifestyle in LA, being able to enjoy outdoor space, go for walks or "go down to the beach which is so close".

The proud father added how his personal highlight is being able to go on a bike ride with his son – something he wasn't able to do himself as a child.

Archie on the beach in Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special

Royal fans on social media are also buzzing about Archie's sweet outfit in the clip! The young royal wore a cute cardigan with dark buttons and elbow patches for his beach trip, along with some trousers and what appear to be black and white shoes.

We haven't been able to locate Archie's exact cardigan, but if you'd like to buy a similar style for your child, we've found a couple of great lookalike knits.

We love this cute cable knit cardigan from the high street store Next. It's available to buy in sizes 3 months to 7 years, priced £15-£17.

Cable knit cardigan, £15-£17, Next

This shawl-style cardigan from La Redoute is a good match for Archie's too. The top comes in sizes 1 month to 3 years, priced £13.75.

Shal collar cardigan, £13.75, La Redoute

We know from past photographs of Archie that his outfits sell out quickly, as royal fans buy similar pieces for their own children. The toddler has worn pieces by online store Boden in the past.

We predict a lot of babies in Archie-style cardis from here on…

