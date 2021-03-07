Meghan Markle's son Archie's favourite toys are too cute

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have previously revealed their son Archie Harrison loves to read books, but have you ever wondered what stories line his bookshelf at home in LA? Or what his favourite toys could be?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are expecting their second child, have kept much of their home life private since moving to Montecito, and Archie was last seen in public on their royal tour of Africa in September 2019.

However, Meghan's friend Silver Tree recently shared what appeared to be a now-deleted image of the royal couple's one-year-old son on Instagram. It showed a little boy playing with a set of carrot-shaped toys on a wooden table while eyeing up a picture book, while Meghan sat on the sofa behind him.

Eagle-eyed fans have identified the toy as a wooden sensory game from Montessori that sees children try to match the carrots to the correct sized holes. Costing £15.99 ($22), the puzzle seemed to be entertaining the tot, who was clutching one of the carrots in his hand.

In terms of reading materials, there were two books on the table: The Wonderful Things You Will Be by Emily Winfield Martin and Free to be…You and Me and Free to be… A Family by Marlo Thomas. The first is a poem about growing up and the latter is a 1974 children's classic that celebrates diversity and challenges stereotypes – and both cost less than £10 ($13).

It makes sense that Harry and Meghan have plenty of stories to read to Archie Harrison since their little boy seemed fascinated by two books on his first birthday. To mark the milestone, the couple shared an adorable video of Meghan reading Duck! Rabbit! by late children's author Amy Krouse Rosenthal to her son, but there was another book in the frame, too.

Archie seemed keen to grab and read (or play with) the 1997 picture book Is Your Mama a Llama? which was written by Deborah Guarino.

Meanwhile, during the 2016 TV interview Meghan Markle Rapid Fire Questions, the former Suits actress was asked what children's book she couldn't wait to share with her future offspring. She replied: "The Giving Tree", which is a picture book by Shel Silverstein about a young boy and his relationship with a tree.

No doubt Archie will pass all of his toys and books on to his younger brother or sister when they are born later this year.

