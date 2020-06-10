Exciting! Baby Archie’s £12.99 H&M Baby dungarees are back in stock - but with a unique twist The adorable two-piece Meghan and Harry’s son wore has been given an update – but hurry, we predict a sell-out

Remember the cute H&M dungarees Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie Harrison wore for on his royal tour public debut? Sure you do – the pinstripe dungarees were snapped up by mums of newborns wanting to steal his style for their little ones and quickly sold out. Well, the adorable outfit is back for 2020, but with a unique twist that makes it perfect for summer. Hurry if you want to grab a pair though, we predict a sell-out.

2-piece cotton set, £12.99/$19.99, H&M

Royal fans were delighted to see the then four-month-old cutie on the royal tour of Africa with his mum and dad, who brought him along to meet with Archbishop Desmond Tutu at his legacy foundation in Cape Town. Archie’s original two-piece featured long trouser legs and a high waistline, but the updated version consists of shorts and a traditional dungaree silhouette – with an adorable little front pocket!

Royal watchers loved the original version of the cute outfit

Just like the original set, the dungarees are made from soft organic cotton and come with a t-shirt in jersey with a press-stud on each shoulder and short sleeves with sewn-in turn-ups. There are also handy buttons at the side and concealed press-studs at the crotch to make nappy changes easy peasy.

MAMA Ribbed jersey dress, £14.99/$19.99, H&M

We’re sure Meghan would love the new update – though Archie has long outgrown H&M’s newborn range now. As much as she’s a fan of designer threads, the Duchess loves the High Street brand. When she was pregnant, she famously wore £38.80 maternity jeans by the brand and had a skin-tight maternity dress from the brand’s Mama range too. The roll neck linen dress quickly went out of stock but there are plenty of similar summer versions in the new range for mums to be who want to copy her look.

