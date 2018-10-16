Pippa Middleton and James Matthews welcome first child together - find out gender Congratulations are in order!

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews have welcomed their first child together, it has been confirmed. The couple welcomed a baby boy on Monday, both mother and child are doing well. A spokesperson told HELLO!: "James and Pippa have had a baby boy. He was born Monday 15th October at 1.58pm, weighing 8lb and 9oz. Everyone is delighted and mother and baby are doing well." Pippa's pregnancy was revealed in April, around the same time that her sister Kate gave birth to her third child, Prince Louis. Shortly after the happy news was revealed, Kensington Palace said in a short statement: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are thrilled for Pippa and James."

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews have confirmed the birth of their first child

Pippa, 35, didn't confirm she was expecting until June, when she opened up about her first trimester. "I was lucky to pass the 12-week scan without suffering from morning sickness," she wrote in her Waitrose fitness column. "That meant I was able to carry on as normal." On Friday, Pippa was last seen attending Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding in Windsor before she was admitted to the Lindo Wing. At the wedding, the expectant mother looked glowing in a green, long-sleeved dress with a matching hat. She was joined by her husband James and her brother James Middleton.

Pippa and James at Princess Eugenie's wedding on Friday

The fitness columnist married James Matthews, a hedge fund manager, at St Mark's Church in Bucklebury in May 2017 following a one-year engagement. Pippa - who is known for her love of sport - also revealed she had refused to give up one of her favourite sporting hobbies during her pregnancy - tennis. "I've been a tennis fan since childhood, as player and spectator, and have been keen to continue playing safely throughout pregnancy," she wrote in her column. "Take Serena Williams - she famously proved that women can play a high level of tennis from two months (when she won the 2017 Australian Open) up to eight months."

The birth of Pippa's child comes weeks after her brother-in-law Spencer Matthews and his wife Vogue Williams confirmed to HELLO! that they welcomed their first child, a son called Theodore. Speaking about how their kids will become close during a recent interview with HELLO!, Spencer explained: "They will be fantastic parents and we'll all be very close. It's nice our children will be of similar age and we hope they'll be close as they grow up." He added: "We have two loving families and we all get on very well," he shared. "Our friends and family are so keen to lend a hand and Theodore is so loved."

