Congratulations are in order for Ashley James and her partner Tommy Andrews. The couple have welcomed their first child – a baby boy – with Ashley exclusively telling HELLO! magazine: "He was born at Chelsea & Westminster hospital at 1.52pm on Saturday 9 January by the most wonderful team of NHS midwives. Weighing a very healthy 9.5lbs. We're beyond happy to have a healthy little baby. Conceived in lockdown 2020 and born in lockdown 2021. We're so happy and in love and for now are just focusing on keeping him safe."

The former Made in Chelsea star, 33, shared two adorable, close-up photos of her newborn on Instagram, writing: "Well hey guys. I just wanted to let you all know that on Saturday 9th January we welcomed our son to the world. He's a very healthy 9.5 pounds, and Snoop is already being the best big brother.

"I cannot wait to introduce him to you all properly, and share my journey with you, but for now we're just getting to know him and focusing on keeping him safe in this crazy world. We're both well and recovering. Massive thank you to our amazing team of midwives at Chelsea & Westminster for bringing him safely into the world. I love our NHS. 09.01.2021 - our little Capricorn."

Ashley announced her pregnancy last July, speaking exclusively to HELLO! from her boyfriend's parents' home in the Dordogne, France. "From the moment I found out, it felt so right," she said.

Of being told the news, Tommy added: "I just started laughing. I was so happy as soon as I found out. No part of me felt scared. I'm over the moon about being a dad."

The couple started dating in October 2019 when they reconnected after meeting ten years earlier at work. Ashley found out she was expecting at the start of April. One month after their big pregnancy reveal, Ashley announced she was having a boy.

The new mum shared some adorable photos on Instagram

"Tommy and I are over the moon to be expecting a baby boy. Our main joy is that the baby is growing as he should be and appears healthy and worryingly active," she told HELLO!.

The influencer added that she was surprised by the news since she was certain she was carrying a daughter, explaining: "I was so convinced I was having a little girl, perhaps I was somewhat hoping to raise a little feminist with a strong mind?

"But I know that this little boy will grow up so loved and supported, with great values and the upmost respect for women... and hopefully he'll make a great big brother one day!"

